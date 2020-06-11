5 things you should know about Jeremy Wu-Yelland, the fourth round pick of the Red Sox

In the fourth round of the MLB Draft, the Red Sox selected left-handed pitcher Jeremy Wu-Yelland from the University of Hawaii.

Junior Wu-Yelland is the team's first college player in the 2020 draft, after the Red Sox picked high school students Nick Yorke and Blaze Jordan with their first two picks.

Here are five things you should know about Wu-Yelland, who was ranked 118th overall.

Not classified by MLB Pipeline

Wu-Yelland was not ranked by MLB Pipeline in Draft 2020. Fangraphs ranked him No. 183 among the draft prospects, and Baseball America ranked him No. 261.

Despite a lack of enthusiasm before the Red Sox selected him with the 118th overall pick, the Wu-Yelland college coach expected his pitcher's name to be called.

"The only player we can imagine being drafted is Jeremy Wu-Yelland, because we believe he is one of the top five," Hawaii coach Mike Trapasso told KITV.

He has played as a starter and reliever.

After seeing time out of the bullpen as a freshman in 2018, making a start in 16 games, Wu-Yelland emerged as a favorite for the Rainbow Warriors last season. He appeared in 17 games, making seven starts (2-4, 1 saved) while recording 44 strikeouts in 46.1 innings and limiting opposing hitters to .249.

He made seven appearances in this year's shortened season, posting a 0.69 ERA by allowing just one run in 13 innings pitched.

He received the ball on opening day in each of the past two seasons.

Jeremy Wu-Yelland

6’1 "210

U of Hawaii Junior LHP draft eligible

FB 92-96 T97

SL 79-83

CH 81-83

more videos available pic.twitter.com/CzEGlzayQG – Jeremy Wu-Yelland (@jeremyelland) March 16, 2020

Had a solid summer on Cape Cod

Wu-Yelland played for the Chatham Anglers in the Cape Cod Baseball League last summer. He was 2-1 with a 3.15 ERA, recording 26 strikeouts and walking 15-25.2 innings.

He put in extra work during his time in Hawaii

In a campaign on his team's Instagram in April, Wu-Yelland shared how he keeps fit.

"I do sit-ups and at least 100 push-ups every day outside of practice and team practice," he said.

His favorite baseball player is also a pitcher.

Last winter, Wu-Yelland said his favorite baseball player is Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani, 25, was coming off an inaugural season that earned him National League Rookie of the Year honors when Wu-Yelland called him his favorite major league player.