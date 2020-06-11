5 people rescued from surfing in San Francisco's Ocean Beach – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Five youths were pulled from the waves at Ocean Beach in San Francisco on Thursday afternoon and hospitalized, with at least one of them in critical condition, authorities said.

Witnesses said five teens were pulled out of the water near the intersection of the Great Highway and Vicente Street. Their ages and conditions were not immediately known.

“Three of them were walking and had blankets around them, one of them appeared in the back of one of the trucks, and then the worst one, the first child they had here, had all kinds of oxygen. and things that were happening. It was moving, so … but it was probably worse, "witness Kathleen Tilt said." Because the others were, I think, hypothermic, maybe or hypothermic because they were covering it up. "

The San Francisco Fire Department said first responders from the National Park Service and two surfers removed three of the victims. Firefighters brought the other two to the beach.

One of them was unconscious after being removed, firefighters said. All five were expected to recover.

A fire department spokesman said that when firefighters arrived, the victims were about 35 to 40 meters from the beach and the currents were pushing them further.

Ocean Beach is known for its rip currents and often treacherous conditions. Firefighters responded to another Ocean Beach rescue just a few days ago.

"It looks very cozy right now. But to the trained eye, we can see that there are rip currents out there, "said San Francisco Fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter." You can get an adult out of deep water at an angle. That's how strong the currents are. "

The first responders thanked the two surfers for helping them save the victims.

"Without those two surfers, it could have been a very different result," said Baxter. "