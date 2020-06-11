4 nurses say they were fired for talking about Covid-19 conditions – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Nurses at Detroit's Sinai-Grace hospital are suing after saying they were fired for reporting unsafe coronavirus conditions.

The hospital's parent company Tenet Healthcare says the four nurses violated the company's confidentiality agreement.

His lawyer says the termination came from photos of body bags that were released to CNN.

The photos were leaked by a former employee who escaped the consequences after quitting smoking.

