$ 3K reward offered for theft information at R.F. Jewelery box Moeller in Edina – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Edina's Crime Prevention Fund offers a reward to anyone with information about the recent robbery at R.F. Jewelery box Moeller in Edina.

Authorities say that on May 28, a group of people entered the jeweler around 2:46 a.m. At the entrance, showcases were broken and jewels were taken away. Authorities say the suspects were gone when officers arrived.

Now, the Edina Crime Prevention Fund is offering $ 3,000 to anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Edina Police Department at (952) -826-1600. Authorities say Edina's Crime Prevention Fund is the sole judge of any point of dispute regarding the reward, and any decision on any issue related to the reward is final.