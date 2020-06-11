$ 3K reward offered for theft information at R.F. Jewelery box Moeller in Edina – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Edina's Crime Prevention Fund offers a reward to anyone with information about the recent robbery at R.F. Jewelery box Moeller in Edina.

Authorities say that on May 28, a group of people entered the jeweler around 2:46 a.m. At the entrance, showcases were broken and jewels were taken away. Authorities say the suspects were gone when officers arrived.

Now, the Edina Crime Prevention Fund is offering $ 3,000 to anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Credit: Edina Police Department.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Edina Police Department at (952) -826-1600. Authorities say Edina's Crime Prevention Fund is the sole judge of any point of dispute regarding the reward, and any decision on any issue related to the reward is final.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR