& # 39; Gone with the wind & # 39; from HBO Max on the display of racial bias

TCM

The temporary transfer has been carried out after protests against racial injustice due to the death of George Floyd, and an opinion piece written by the writer of & # 39; 12 Years a Slave & # 39 ;, John Ridley.

Up News Info –

The Hollywood classic "Gone with the Wind" has been temporarily removed from the HBO Max broadcast platform due to "racial bias" displayed in the film.

The 1939 film adaptation of Margaret Mitchell's novel about the American Civil War and the Age of Southern Reconstruction won eight Academy Awards, including Best Supporting Actress for Gong Hattie McDaniel, who was the first black person to be nominated and win an Oscar.

However, following protests against racial injustice following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota, the Minneapolis police and a Los Angeles Times opinion piece written by "12 years of slavery"Writer John Ridley asked for its deletion: The film was removed from HBO Max on Tuesday, June 9.

Explaining the decision in a statement to Variety, an HBO Max spokesman said the removal was temporary, but that when the film returned it would be along with a disclaimer that explains its less enlightened attitudes towards the breed.

"Gone with the Wind" is a product of its time and represents some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that, unfortunately, have been common in American society, "they said. "These racist representations were wrong then and they are wrong today, and we feel that upholding this title without explanation and denunciation of those representations would be irresponsible."

They went on to say: "It will return with a discussion of its historical context and a denunciation of those same representations, but it will be presented as it was originally created, because to do otherwise would be the same as affirming that these prejudices never existed." If we want to create a fairer, more equitable and inclusive future, we must first recognize and understand our history. "

The film, which details Scarlett O & # 39; Hara's love story, played by Vivienne Leigh, the daughter of a plantation owner and wealthy player Rhett Butler, played by Clark Gable, broke box office records and stormed the Oscars upon its release and has been a regular on the charts of the best movies ever. However, in recent years, his portrayal of slavery and blacks has been criticized.