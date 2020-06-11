& # 39; Duck Dynasty & # 39; star Willie Robertson shocks family with new haircut in over 15 years

Instagram

Known for his hairy, shoulder-length hairstyle, the CEO of Duck Commander visits the barber for the first time in 17 years to get a makeover after quarantine.

Up News Info –

Willie Robertson he is laughing at his new look. The cast member of "Duck dynasty"She got rid of her shoulder-length hairy hairstyle for the first time in more than 15 years after the crown virus quarantine and decided to document how her family members reacted to the great transformation.

On Tuesday, June 9, the 48-year-old son of Phil Robertson He shared with his fans an Instagram video titled "Hair Cut Transformations & Reactions". Along with the three and a half minute clip, he wrote in the caption: "Everyone else will go back to the barber, I thought I should give it a try too. # 17 years old."

The video itself started with Willie sitting inside a hair salon, having a stylist cut his long locks. As he watched his hair fall to the ground, the Louisiana resident joked, "I feel weaker and weaker." Then he made another joke by suggesting, "I feel like it should be released."Vikings"."

The fun started when the A&E star decided to find out if his family members will recognize him in his new look. First in the test was his wife Korie Robertson. After she couldn't notice him inside a restaurant, he approached her in the parking lot. "You forgot something …", greeted her, who quickly exclaimed: "What the hell ?!"

A more dramatic reaction came from Willie's 17-year-old daughter, Bella Robertson. The teenager fell to the ground with her mouth open when she realized that a man who passed her was her father. Her oldest daughter, 22 years old. Sadie Robertson, he was also incredulous when he approached his car, causing her husband Chrisian Huff ask, "Is that a wig?"

<br />

Willie wasn't the only one who shared the family's reaction to his makeover. His wife Korie shared a selfie of them and video clips on Instagram along with a message saying, "SURPRISE! @Realwilliebosshog surprised us all with a significant haircut after quarantine, ha! We haven't seen her neck in 15 years. "

<br />

"I love this man! He is cute and always keeps life interesting," praised the CEO of Duck Commander. "(Swipe to see all the reactions. He and @ jdowen7 had fun all over town to surprise us, ha! He even bought a new shirt so we don't recognize his clothes. When he leaves, he leaves.)"