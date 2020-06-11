& # 39; Call of Duty Warzone & # 39; Smuggling Contract: Season 4 notes show how to get blueprints

A new contract type is included in "Warzone,quot; Season 4 updates in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare,quot; that allows players to obtain blueprint plans for their weapons mid-game.

The mission, called smuggling, is different from previous types of contracts in that users must complete several steps in advance and obtain weapon increases rather than just cash or revivals.

Here are the most important details for the "Warzone smuggling contract:

MORE: How jailbreak works in "Warzone,quot;

What does the smuggling contract do in & # 39; Warzone & # 39 ;?

Completing the mission provides you with a unique weapon blueprint available only through the smuggling contract that lasts permanently for the rest of the game.

How can you get the smuggling contract?

You must first complete one of the standard "War Zone,quot; contracts (scavenger, reward, or reconnaissance) for a contraband contract to appear on the map. Once you complete that initial contract, you'll see an icon for the contraband contract on your minimap.

From there, you will be instructed to leave the contraband at a specific location.

You can also get contraband through an important shortcut: killing a player who already has contraband. If successful, you can simply pick up the contraband and deliver it to the required location to obtain the loot from blueprints without the need to complete an initial contract.

How is the smuggling contract completed?

Simply follow the instructions in the contract and deliver the contraband to the specified location to pick up the blueprint for your weapon. Actually, acquiring the contraband contract is probably more complicated than completing the mission once you have it activated.

What happens to the contract if you die?

If you die with the contract in hand, it will fall on your body so you can pick it up like the rest of the items you have in your possession. It is worth noting that opponents will not know that you are carrying contraband until they have killed you.