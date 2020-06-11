& # 39; Batwoman & # 39; has no intention of abandoning LGBTQ justice despite Ruby Rose's departure

The CW

Executive producer Caroline Dries promises fans that Kate Kane will not be killed in the series, as she offers clarification on an earlier statement about replacing the character with a new one.

Up News Info –

"Batwoman"Executive producer Caroline Dries has assured fans of the show that there will continue to be a lesbian dynamic after the release of Ruby pink – because that's why he signed up to be part of the series

Rose made history when she was cast as the first openly gay TV superhero in 2018, but after filming one season of the drama, the Australian actress quit and announced her decision last month.

Dries recently confirmed that a new character will replace Ruby's Kate Kane as Batwoman, prompting some fans to voice concerns about the series' gay theme.

Dries turned to social media on Wednesday to make sure gay viewers receive the correct information about the show in the future, insisting that the writers won't kill Kate Kane.

"My comments on the Batwoman recast have launched a storm of rumors and disinformation and I wanted to clarify something," Dries said. "Like you, I love Kate Kane, it's the reason I wanted to do the show. We will never delete it."

"As a lesbian who has been working as a writer for the past 15 years, I am very aware of the 'Bury Your Gays' trope and have no interest in participating in it."

She reveals that Kane's disappearance will be "one of the mysteries of the second season," adding: "I don't want to give away any of our surprises, but to all our devoted fans, know that LGBTQ + justice is at the core of what it is. Batwoman and we have no intention of abandoning that. "

<br />

Rose announced that she would resign as Kane and her crime-fighting alter ego two days after the first season premiere in the United States, and told fans it was a "very difficult decision."

"This was not a decision I made lightly, as I have the highest respect for the cast, the crew, and everyone involved in the show in both Vancouver and Los Angeles," Rose said in a statement. "I am more than grateful to (executive producers) Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but also for welcoming me to the DC universe that they have created so beautifully … Thank you to everyone who made Season one was a success, I am really grateful. "

A week later, he addressed his departure on Instagram and added: "It was not an easy decision, but those who know, know … I did not want not to recognize everyone involved and how great this was for television and for our community "

Her replacement will take on the new character Ryan Wilder, who becomes an unlikely superheroine inspired by Batwoman.