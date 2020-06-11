3 accused in arson fire at St. Paul's nutrition store during George Floyd riots – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Three 19-year-olds have been charged in connection with the fire in a St. Paul health and nutrition store during riots in the city following the death of George Floyd.

On Tuesday, US Attorney Erica H. MacDonald announced two federal criminal complaints against Samuel Elliott Frey of Brooklyn Park and Bailey Marie Baldus of Ramsey. On Wednesday, MacDonald announced Rosemount's McKenzy Ann Degidio Dunn as a conspirator. All three are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit an arson.

READ MORE: St. Paul Fire Department police investigate dozens of cases of arson after George Floyd riots

According to the allegations in the complaints, a health and nutrition store in St. Paul suffered vandalism and fire damage on May 28. On June 3, investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives determined that the damage was caused. by arson.

ATF investigators obtained video surveillance images from inside the store and were able to identify Frey, Baldus and Dunn. Authorities say Frey was seen pouring flammable hand sanitizer on a shelf and setting it on fire.

Click here to submit online videos and reports to the St. Paul Police. The ATF and FBI also urge the public to report suspected arson, use of explosive devices, or violent and destructive acts associated with the recent riots. Anyone with information specifically related to commercial fires in the Twin Cities can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), send an email to [email protected], or send information anonymously to via ReportIt.com.

In addition to the fires, the FBI is looking for people who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. Anyone with digital material or advice can call 1-800-CALLFBI (800-225-5342) or send pictures or videos at FBI.gov/violence.