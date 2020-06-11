25-year-old girl stunned after neck pain turned out to be life-threatening stroke

A 25-year-old woman has recounted how what she thought was regular muscle pain turned into a life-threatening stroke.

Loren Dixon was working in her garden during the coronavirus lockdown on May 18 when she felt a sudden pain in her neck.

He went to the kitchen to sit down and continued laughing and joking with his mother before falling to the floor.

Loren, from Chadwell in Essex, was rushed to the hospital where she underwent life-saving surgery.

The stroke was found to have been caused by a clot in the basilar artery of his brain.

Loren is now home and recovering from the ordeal and has described what it is like to call herself a stroke survivor at the early age of 25.

She said, "I had got up, been running, and was doing some exercise in the garden.

"I was doing my last few pieces and I felt a great pain in my neck, it felt like a big click.

"I thought 'how embarrassing' and laughed at that with my mother."







It never occurred to Loren that the sensation she was experiencing was a stroke.

The only memories Loren has of the terrifying episode are her mother and boyfriend trying to help her as she lay there motionless, unable to communicate with them.

"I could hear everything but I couldn't communicate," he said.

"That was the scariest part, not being able to speak.

"It's almost like something we take for granted, because I couldn't say anything and it was horrible."

Loren said she could barely feel her left side, and thought she might be having some kind of attack.

She may remember hearing paramedics mention a stroke, but she said at the time that she and her family thought it sounded crazy given her youthful age and good health.

"The paramedic knew what was going on," Loren said, "he gave me a little medicine and I instantly realized a little more."

Loren was rushed to Basildon Hospital, but had to go alone due to Covid-19 restrictions.

She said, "I was terrified. With everything that was going on, the hospital was the last place I wanted to go.

"I thought coronavirus would be the priority and that it would be last on the list."

After a scan, Loren was rushed to the Queen's Hospital in Romford for urgent surgery.







She remained awake throughout the surgery under local anesthesia, due to the risks involved with this type of operation.

Confused, Loren recalls that the main focus of the surgery was on her groin, despite the fact that the blood clot was much higher in her brain.

She said: "It was a case of life and death, they took me directly to the operation.

"I thought it would be on my head, and they would shave me and leave a big scar, it was really weird."

Loren underwent a thrombectomy, a non-invasive procedure that involves removing blood clots by using a small surgical hook.

The hook is passed to the brain to remove the clot.

Loren added: "Towards the end I could feel something being ripped from my head and it was becoming painful.

"The staff assured me it was almost over."

Loren spent four days in the hospital after her feeding and operation before she was allowed to return home.

But just a day after she was discharged, Loren returned for an examination and returned with a deep vein thrombosis (DVT) blood clot in her leg.

They put him on medicine to break down the clot for the next six months.

This second clot may have been caused by surgery, but it could be very dangerous if it breaks apart and moves to your brain, heart, or lungs.







It was 10 days before Loren was finally able to reunite with her loved ones.

Loren explained how she has undergone many tests to find out what caused the blood clot that caused her stroke.

He's still waiting for a blood result to come back, but he still doesn't have clear answers about what happened.

She said: "They have done all kinds of tests to try to find out what happened. They have put me through a full-body MOT.

"There is simply no clear reason why it happened.

"I don't drink, I don't smoke and I'm a pretty active person.

"It's not like I can point to something I've done."

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Loren was on a trip of a lifetime with her partner to the other side of the world.

They were not destined to return to the UK until August, but unfortunately they had to shorten their travels and fly home from Australia in March.

Loren claims that health professionals are discussing whether the combined birth control pill Loren is taking could be a contributing factor.

According to the Stroke Association, taking the combined oral contraceptive pill may increase your chances of having a stroke, although this has not been confirmed in the case of Loren.

Loren had only been taking this specific pill since February 2019, after she was unable to get her usual prescription when traveling in Australia.

She said, "When you take a pill, you know there are some risks, but this is extreme.

"It was only once I was out of the hospital that I did some research and found quite a few cases of young women suffering from strokes.

Since then it has completely left the pill.

If the coronavirus hadn't affected, Loren and her boyfriend would have been in Cambodia when she suffered the stroke.

She said, "If we were still traveling, this could have had a completely different result.

"I wouldn't have been relaxing at home, I could have been climbing rocks or doing something more active."

"I think it's the only good thing Covid has brought."

Basilar strokes can be fatal, and for others they can cause serious disabilities, such as paralysis from head to toe.

Loren feels extremely lucky that she can still do everything she could before the stroke.

She can still walk, talk, and live life normally.

Loren said she can't imagine herself flying anytime soon, even the blocking restrictions are lifted.

She said: "Right now it is mind over matter.

"I have been told that I can travel again since I am taking medications to keep me safe.

"I can't imagine getting on a plane."

The hit has really affected Loren's confidence, and she said she is afraid to do anything that could cause another.

"I stay safe," he added.

"At the moment I can't see myself exercising or stepping on a plane again.

"Hopefully, when the time is right, I can, since there are still so many things we want to go see."

Queens Hospital and NHS England have been contacted for comment.