Home Sports 2020 SEC Coach Ranking: LSU's Ed Orgeron takes a big leap

2020 SEC Coach Ranking: LSU's Ed Orgeron takes a big leap

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
8

Sporting News ranked all coaches on the FBS from 1 to 130, and the SEC placed more coaches in the top 25 than any other conference.

A total of eight SEC coaches made it to the top 25, and 11 ranked within the top 40. That speaks to depth at the best college football conference. The conference adds four new coaches at Mike Leach of the state of Mississippi, Ole Miss & # 39; Lane Kiffin, Eliah Drinkwitz of Missouri and Sam Pittman of Arkansas.

All of those coaches will chase the top two in the league. Alabama's Nick Saban is still the best option, but LSU's Ed Orgeron might surprise some by moving to No. 2.

How is the rest of the field shaken? Here is a deeper look at our 2020 SEC Coach Ranking (current school record):

SEC 2020 Coaches Ranking

RANKCOACHSCHOOLWLPCTOVR
oneNick SabanAlabama1522. 3.869one
2Ed OrgeronLSU409 9.8163
3Kirby SmartGeorgia4412.7865 5
4 4Dan MullenFloridatwenty-one5 5.8088
5 5Jimbo FisherTexas A,amp;M179 9.65410
6 6Gus MalzahnBrown62 6231.66713
7 7Mike LeachMississippi State0 00 0.00019
8Jeremy PruittTennessee1312.52025
9 9Mark StoopsKentucky4444.50027
10Will MuschampSouth Carolina2625.51038
elevenKiffin railOle Miss613. 4.64239
12Eliah DrinkwitzMissouri0 00 0.00058
13Derek MasonVanderbilt2747.36562 62
14Sam PittmanArkansas0 00 0.00075

Quick readings

– Should Orgeron qualify ahead of Georgia's Kirby Smart? The winning percentages in the last three seasons are almost identical. Smart is registered at 36-8 (.818), and Orgeron is at 40-9 (.816). When it's that close, you watch the last meeting in the SEC championship game and who has the national championship. Orgeron wins on both accounts.

– Jimbo Fisher of Texas A,amp;M and Jeremy Pruitt of Tennessee, both former Saban aides, may receive some criticism for their high location. Both have improved the programs desperate to return to the national scene, but the next step will be to beat the top 10 programs around them.

– Kiffin is one place behind Will Muschamp of South Carolina, who comes from a 4-8 season and is 26-25 in four seasons with the Gamecocks. Kiffin has not been on the Power 5 stage since his period with USC that ended during the regular season.

– Kentucky has the sixth best record in the SEC the past three seasons with 25-14. That speaks to the remarkable work done by Mark Stoops in Lexington, although improvements made in Florida and Tennessee will make it more difficult in the coming seasons.

RELATED ARTICLES

©