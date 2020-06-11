2020 SEC Coach Ranking: LSU's Ed Orgeron takes a big leap

Sporting News ranked all coaches on the FBS from 1 to 130, and the SEC placed more coaches in the top 25 than any other conference.

A total of eight SEC coaches made it to the top 25, and 11 ranked within the top 40. That speaks to depth at the best college football conference. The conference adds four new coaches at Mike Leach of the state of Mississippi, Ole Miss & # 39; Lane Kiffin, Eliah Drinkwitz of Missouri and Sam Pittman of Arkansas.

All of those coaches will chase the top two in the league. Alabama's Nick Saban is still the best option, but LSU's Ed Orgeron might surprise some by moving to No. 2.

How is the rest of the field shaken? Here is a deeper look at our 2020 SEC Coach Ranking (current school record):

SEC 2020 Coaches Ranking

RANK COACH SCHOOL W L PCT OVR one Nick Saban Alabama 152 2. 3 .869 one 2 Ed Orgeron LSU 40 9 9 .816 3 3 Kirby Smart Georgia 44 12 .786 5 5 4 4 Dan Mullen Florida twenty-one 5 5 .808 8 5 5 Jimbo Fisher Texas A,amp;M 17 9 9 .654 10 6 6 Gus Malzahn Brown 62 62 31 .667 13 7 7 Mike Leach Mississippi State 0 0 0 0 .000 19 8 Jeremy Pruitt Tennessee 13 12 .520 25 9 9 Mark Stoops Kentucky 44 44 .500 27 10 Will Muschamp South Carolina 26 25 .510 38 eleven Kiffin rail Ole Miss 61 3. 4 .642 39 12 Eliah Drinkwitz Missouri 0 0 0 0 .000 58 13 Derek Mason Vanderbilt 27 47 .365 62 62 14 Sam Pittman Arkansas 0 0 0 0 .000 75

Quick readings

– Should Orgeron qualify ahead of Georgia's Kirby Smart? The winning percentages in the last three seasons are almost identical. Smart is registered at 36-8 (.818), and Orgeron is at 40-9 (.816). When it's that close, you watch the last meeting in the SEC championship game and who has the national championship. Orgeron wins on both accounts.

– Jimbo Fisher of Texas A,amp;M and Jeremy Pruitt of Tennessee, both former Saban aides, may receive some criticism for their high location. Both have improved the programs desperate to return to the national scene, but the next step will be to beat the top 10 programs around them.

– Kiffin is one place behind Will Muschamp of South Carolina, who comes from a 4-8 season and is 26-25 in four seasons with the Gamecocks. Kiffin has not been on the Power 5 stage since his period with USC that ended during the regular season.

– Kentucky has the sixth best record in the SEC the past three seasons with 25-14. That speaks to the remarkable work done by Mark Stoops in Lexington, although improvements made in Florida and Tennessee will make it more difficult in the coming seasons.