2020 League Calendar: What games are there today? Times, television channels to watch soccer in the USA. USA

The return of La Liga means the return of two of the world's most iconic soccer clubs: Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Lionel Messi and Barcelona are on track to win a third consecutive Spanish title, leading Real Madrid by two points. But there is plenty of time left with 11 games remaining for both teams, and young Brazilian Vinicius Junior will seek to return Los Blancos to the glory of the League.

As for Matchday 28, there will be four consecutive match days to start 15 straight days of league action as teams try to focus on the rest of the season to maintain a regular schedule for the upcoming season.

Below is everything you need to know about La Liga's return, including a full schedule for matchday 28 and how to watch games in the United States.

2020 League Calendar

Here is the complete schedule of La Liga for matchday 28:

Thursday June 11

Hour Accessory Television channel 4 p.m. Seville vs Real Betis beIN sports, fuboTV

Friday June 12

Hour Accessory Television channel 1:30 in the afternoon. Granada vs. Getafe beIN Sports, fuboTV 4 p.m. Valencia vs. I raised beIN Sports, fuboTV

Saturday June 13

Hour Accessory Television channel 1:30 in the afternoon. Granada vs. Getafe beIN Sports, fuboTV 8 a.m. Espanyol vs. Alaves beIN Sports Xtra, fuboTV 11am. Celta Vigo vs. Villareal beIN Sports Xtra, fuboTV 1:30 in the afternoon. Leganes vs. Valladoid beIN Sports, fuboTV 4 p.m. Mallorca vs. Barcelona beIN Sports, fuboTV

Sunday June 14

Hour Accessory Television channel 8 a.m. Athletic de Bilbao vs. Atlético de Madrid beIN Sports, fuboTV 1:30 in the afternoon. Real Madrid vs. Eibar beIN Sports, fuboTV 4 p.m. Real Sociedad vs. Osasuna beIN Sports, fuboTV

How to watch League football in the USA USA

You can watch most La Liga games on beIN Sports, including all games for Real Madrid and Barcelona. For those without cable or without beIN Sports on their cable package, La Liga games can also be streamed on fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

League Ranking

Barcelona is on track to win a third consecutive La Liga title, but Real Madrid only goes two points with 11 games to play, so it remains a tight race.