2020 League Calendar: What games are there today? Times, television channels to watch soccer in the USA. USA

The return of La Liga means the return of two of the world's most iconic soccer clubs: Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Lionel Messi and Barcelona are on track to win a third consecutive Spanish title, leading Real Madrid by two points. But there is plenty of time left with 11 games remaining for both teams, and young Brazilian Vinicius Junior will seek to return Los Blancos to the glory of the League.

As for Matchday 28, there will be four consecutive match days to start 15 straight days of league action as teams try to focus on the rest of the season to maintain a regular schedule for the upcoming season.

Below is everything you need to know about La Liga's return, including a full schedule for matchday 28 and how to watch games in the United States.

2020 League Calendar

Here is the complete schedule of La Liga for matchday 28:

Thursday June 11

HourAccessoryTelevision channel
4 p.m.Seville vs Real BetisbeIN sports, fuboTV

Friday June 12

HourAccessoryTelevision channel
1:30 in the afternoon.Granada vs. GetafebeIN Sports, fuboTV
4 p.m.Valencia vs. I raisedbeIN Sports, fuboTV

Saturday June 13

HourAccessoryTelevision channel
8 a.m.Espanyol vs. AlavesbeIN Sports Xtra, fuboTV
11am.Celta Vigo vs. VillarealbeIN Sports Xtra, fuboTV
1:30 in the afternoon.Leganes vs. ValladoidbeIN Sports, fuboTV
4 p.m.Mallorca vs. BarcelonabeIN Sports, fuboTV

Sunday June 14

HourAccessoryTelevision channel
8 a.m.Athletic de Bilbao vs. Atlético de MadridbeIN Sports, fuboTV
1:30 in the afternoon.Real Madrid vs. EibarbeIN Sports, fuboTV
4 p.m.Real Sociedad vs. OsasunabeIN Sports, fuboTV

How to watch League football in the USA USA

You can watch most La Liga games on beIN Sports, including all games for Real Madrid and Barcelona. For those without cable or without beIN Sports on their cable package, La Liga games can also be streamed on fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

League Ranking

Barcelona is on track to win a third consecutive La Liga title, but Real Madrid only goes two points with 11 games to play, so it remains a tight race.

Pos.EquipmentGamespointsWinRafflesLossesDifference of objectives
oneBarcelona275818 years4 45 5+32
2Real Madrid2756sixteen83+30
3Seville27471386 6+10
4 4Real society2746144 49 9+12
5 5Getafe2746137 77 7+12
6 6Atletico Madrid27Four. Fiveeleven124 4+10
7 7Valencia2742eleven9 97 7-one
8Villareal2738eleven5 5eleven+6
9 9Pomegranate2738eleven5 5eleven+1
10Athletic de Bilbao27379 9108+6
elevenOsasuna273. 48109 9-4
12Real Betis273389 910-5
13I raised273310314-8
14Alaves273288eleven-8
fifteenValladoid27296 6eleven10-10
sixteenEibar27277 76 614-14
17Celtic vigo27265 5eleveneleven-12
18 yearsMajorca27257 74 4sixteen-sixteen
19Leganes272. 35 5814-18
twentySpanish27twenty4 48fifteen-2. 3

