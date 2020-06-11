"13 reasons why,quot; finally ended after Four Seasons – This is what happened to everyone

At the start of the season, Justin returns from rehab and is ready to take his sobriety seriously. He spends the first few episodes regularly attending AA meetings and trying to keep Clay out of trouble. Of course, this is 13 reasons whySo Justin's happiness is fleeting. He learns that his mother died of a possible overdose, leading to a relapse. Eventually, Justin promises that he will get sober, however, he never has a chance because he suddenly collapses at the prom. In the series finale, it is revealed that Justin has tested positive for HIV-1 and has progressed to AIDS, in addition to having pneumonia, a "brain infection,quot; and other health problems. Justin's health only deteriorates from here and he eventually dies surrounded by Clay and Clay's parents. After his death, Clay finds Justin's college essay, which was about his brotherhood.