$ 100K donated to a black-owned boutique hit by looters in Deep Ellum – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – After being closed for months due to COVID-19, just a few days before Guns and Roses Boutique reopened, he was the victim of vandals. During the May 29 protest in downtown Dallas, they stopped at the Commerce store and caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage and most of the merchandise was stolen.

"The night of destruction … wow," said the owner, Princess Pope. “When I came in, it was so terrible. It was so terrible. I'm with the protesters, but not with the looters. "

Pope has put everything he has into his business and in the last seven years, he has become a staple among the community and even celebrities. When they found out what happened, donations started pouring in. In just three days, people from around the world donated $ 100,000 for the cleanup effort. The Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce, Vista Bank, and other local businesses volunteer their time.

"This is a black-owned business and one of the few in this area," said Jade Tinner, vice president of community investment for the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce. "So when one of us is hurt, we are going to be here."

Pope calls this a blessing and a learning opportunity.

"I want to show other entrepreneurs how you get through and come back when this kind of thing happens," he said. "We just want to be a light to the black community. I try to hold on to the good in every situation. "