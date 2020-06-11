1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits

WASHINGTON – About 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits in the United States last week, evidence that many Americans are still losing their jobs even as the economy appears to be recovering slowly with the partial reopening of more companies.

The latest Labor Department figure marked the tenth consecutive weekly decline in jobless claims since they peaked in mid-March when the coronavirus hit hard. Still, the pace of layoffs remains historically high.

The total number of people receiving unemployment assistance decreased slightly, a sign that some people who were laid off when restaurants, retail chains and small businesses closed suddenly were removed from work.

Last week's jobs report showed that employers added 2.5 million jobs in May, an unexpected increase that suggested the job market has bottomed.

But recovery has started slowly. Although the unemployment rate unexpectedly fell from 14.7%, it is still a high 13.3%. And even with the increase in hiring in May, only one in nine jobs that were lost in March and April has returned. Almost 21 million people are officially classified as unemployed.

But that doesn't capture the full extent of the damage to the labor market. Including those who the government says were wrongly classified as employees in the May jobs report and those who lost jobs but did not look for new ones, 32.5 million people are out of work, economists estimate.

Thursday's report also shows that 706,000 additional people applied for unemployment benefits last week under a new program for freelancers and workers that made them eligible for aid the first time. These figures are not adjusted for seasonal variations, so the government does not include them in the official count.

In February, the economy fell into a deep recession, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research, the association of economists who is the official arbiter of recessions. The Federal Reserve estimated on Wednesday that the economy will shrink 6.5% this year. That would be by far the deepest annual contraction in records dating back to World War II.

Even when restaurants, bars, and gyms reopen, they do so at lower capacity. And consumer spending on such services remains well below what it was before the viral outbreak.

Unemployment benefits are providing significant support for unemployed Americans, with total payments reaching $ 94 billion in May, six times the previous record set in 2010 just after the previous recession. This time, benefits include an additional $ 600 per week from the federal government.

But that added benefit is slated to end July 31, and the Trump administration is opposed to extending it. His opposition has set up a possible showdown with House Democrats, who passed legislation to extend the $ 600 a week in federal benefits for an additional six months.