1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits

Matilda Coleman
WASHINGTON – About 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits in the United States last week, evidence that many Americans are still losing their jobs even as the economy appears to be recovering slowly with the partial reopening of more companies.

The latest Labor Department figure marked the tenth consecutive weekly decline in jobless claims since they peaked in mid-March when the coronavirus hit hard. Still, the pace of layoffs remains historically high.

The total number of people receiving unemployment assistance decreased slightly, a sign that some people who were laid off when restaurants, retail chains and small businesses closed suddenly were removed from work.

Last week's jobs report showed that employers added 2.5 million jobs in May, an unexpected increase that suggested the job market has bottomed.

But recovery has started slowly. Although the unemployment rate unexpectedly fell from 14.7%, it is still a high 13.3%. And even with the increase in hiring in May, only one in nine jobs that were lost in March and April has returned. Almost 21 million people are officially classified as unemployed.

But that doesn't capture the full extent of the damage to the labor market. Including those who the government says were wrongly classified as employees in the May jobs report and those who lost jobs but did not look for new ones, 32.5 million people are out of work, economists estimate.

