Your weather today in Detroit for June 10, 2020 – Up News Info Detroit

Detroit will see a return from light rain last week today, according to the seven-day forecast from the Saildrone drone-driven weather service. Today's forecast calls for 0.75 inches of rain, while the probability of rain will remain below 10 percent for the rest of the week.

(Credit: Unsplash / Hoodline)

The immediate forecast also has moderate winds for today. Winds are forecast to increase to 20 mph on Thursday, while it will be calmer today.

(Credit: Saildrone / Hoodline)

Temperatures will reach their lowest point during the week of Saturday, falling to 68 degrees, while today it will be warmer with a maximum of 91 degrees. The skies will be overcast on Thursday and partly overcast on Friday.

This story was automatically created using Saildrone's local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historical climate data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more information on what we are doing. Do you have thoughts? Go here to share your comments.

