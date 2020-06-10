Young Thug claims responsibility for shooting while shooting Gunna video

Instagram

The founder of YSL Records tries to stop speculation about who started the shooting, but people are not convinced that rapper & # 39; Stoner & # 39; was behind the shooting.

Young bully has spoken after a shot was fired on the set of Gunnafilming music videos with Lil keed. As fans have shown concern for the two rappers involved in the shooting, Thugger takes responsibility for the incident.

"Every time you see shootings and shootings or something and we get involved in that, no, we are the ones who did it," he said in a short video posted on Instagram. He seemed to be trying to stop speculation about who was behind the shooting, but people aren't convinced that it would harm Gunna and Keed, both signed to their YSL Records label.

Additionally, the stars and crew were seen fighting and running to safety when the shots erupted as captured in an Instagram video. Therefore, it is unlikely that the shooting was planned.

"So Thug says he shot his son," replied a skeptical user to Thug's claim. Another doubted it: "If that's the case, why talk about it?" A third user noted, "Gunna stayed there, didn't even run immediately."

In a previous video, a shot was heard as Gunna and Keed filmed a music video for their collaboration in their hometown of Atlanta on Monday, June 8. The two rappers are doing fine though, shortly after Keed headed to the photo-sharing site to offer fans a look at his music video with Gunna.

Gunna, meanwhile, seemed to debunk the report while sharing a cryptic post, telling people not to believe the "limit."

Don't let it slide 6ix9ine He tripped over Gunna from the shooting. He commented in the video of the shooting posted on DJ Akademiks' account, "Did this happen after the video of the crime detectors?"