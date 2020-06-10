"You lose your personal touch," says a palliative care doctor during his day in the COVID-19 era

The coronavirus has clearly posed a great challenge for healthcare workers in general, with perhaps some lesser-known effects on those in palliative medicine.

End-of-life care is already a sensitive role in your field, and amid a pandemic of illness that requires doctors to wear clinical face covers while having difficult conversations with patients, this role has become even more more challenging.

But in this series of video diaries for , a British palliative care doctor has given us a brief snapshot of how he has coped with these difficulties in his day as a doctor at the end of life in a pandemic.

What is palliative medicine?

Jamie Mayers works for the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK as a palliative care doctor.

It is part of a medical specialty that works to provide support and improve the quality of life for people who are terminally ill.

"Patients may be in the last years of their life; maybe in their last month or even in the last days of their life," Jamie said.

"I am mainly seeing patients with COVID-19,quot;

Equipped with a full set of personal protective equipment (PPE), Jamie said that she would currently be caring primarily for people with COVID-19, although she would also visit others without the disease.

"Since the COVID-19 pandemic, we all wear our surgical masks," he said, adding: "When I really go to see a patient, I will wear my mask, glasses, apron, and gloves."

What difficulties has EPP posed in treating patients?

A conversation about dying "can lose that personal touch,quot; when you have it through masks and glasses, according to Jamie, who has since learned to trust communicating facial expressions through his eyes, and concentrating on his tone of voice.

Hearing impaired patients can get particularly stuck if they rely on lip reading, Jamie said, since they can no longer see his mouth when he speaks.

She said: "In palliative medicine, a lot of what we do is talk and converse, particularly difficult conversations, for example, about death and death (…)

"It is a very different way of working; it is a very different way of interacting with each other.

"And although we know it is for security, there is a good reason why we are doing it, it is definitely something different and something we have had to get used to."

Phone calls for palliative-type conversations are not the same as face-to-face meetings

On Thursday afternoons, Jamie generally ran a clinic for patients to discuss sensitive topics, such as feeling bad or ultimately dying, but the coronavirus outbreak has now forced these conversations to migrate to a phone call.

"Doing that over the phone and not being able to look a person directly in the eye; not being able to hold a hand if necessary, and not being able to have this personal approach … has been really difficult," Jamie said.

She added: "It is certainly something I have had to adapt to in order to know that many of my colleagues have also had to adapt."

It is important to hold the hand of a dying patient, even with gloves on.

The coronavirus has forced family members to make difficult decisions about their priorities, either to choose their own health or potentially sacrifice this health to visit a loved one who is dying.

This is the bulk of a coronavirus-related death hitting Jamie: "It's the isolation," he said.

A hospital experience is also "really scary,quot; when strangers constantly talk to you as a patient and, with COVID-19, everyone is wearing masks, glasses, "you can't see faces."

"I think when someone is in their last hours; when they are breathing for the last time; when they are dying, that personal touch; that holding one hand, even with gloves on, is very, very important."