‘Wonder Woman’, Justice League ’and more DC movies to leave HBO Max – Up News Info

Fans and fans may be sad to see some of their favorite DC movies stray away from the recently launched HBO Max streaming service on July 1. The titles that say goodbye are Justice League, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman, Suicide Squad, Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, Batman & Robin, Catwoman, Jonah Hex and The losers – but do not worry! They will return!

The Up News Info has confirmed that HBO Max will rotate a collection of DC movies on the platform that launched on May 27. As the aforementioned movies will fly up and up and away from the transmitter, fans will still have a chance to see Aquaman, Shazam !, Joker, Green Lantern and Supergirl There will also be a new batch DC movie coming to HBO Max in July and another in August. As mentioned, the movies due out in July will return at a later date. That being said, there will be plenty of DC comic book movies for your summer consumption.

The news of the DC movies coming out of HBO Max comes after Zack Snyder announced that he will drop the much talked about "Snyder Cut" from League of Justice on HBO Max in 2021. The director released the news in May at the end of a Vero Watch party for his 2013 Superman movie. Iron Man.