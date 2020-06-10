Women In Film Launches "Hire Her Back" Initiative and Fund – Up News Info

Women in Film Los Angeles launched Hire Her Back on Wednesday, an initiative to call on entertainment companies to continue to pursue gender and racial equality in their hires as the industry seeks to return to film and television production after the COVID-19 closure.

The key to the initiative is the Hire Her Back Fund, a partnership between WIF, New York Women in Film & Television and Women In Film and Television Atlanta to provide grants to women in the industry whose livelihoods have been adversely affected by the pandemic. ShivHans Pictures founder Shivani Rawat has provided seed funding, and more contributions can be made on WiF.org. Next month there will be more information on how to apply for the grants, which will be managed by The Actors Fund.

WIF said on Wednesday that the overall campaign will roll out and expand in the coming weeks, it will also draw attention to the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on women and people of color, along with highlighting the talent of women in the industry.

"With the greatest commitment to parity in the entertainment community in recent years, we are seeing an increase in the number of women working in front of and behind the camera," said Amy Baer, ​​chair of the WIF board. "We cannot lose this important momentum due to the loss of jobs related to the COVID-19 crisis."

The news comes when Los Angeles County said today that film and television production may resume on Friday with protocols, which are still being phased out by unions and companies. The pandemic has completely shut down production since March, leaving half a million unemployed across the industry.

"With the convergence of a pandemic and the national uprising in defense of black lives, it must be clear that current market structures have to be transformed if we are serious about capital creation," said WIF's executive director, Kirsten Schaffer. "We call on leaders to join us in building a new normal that prioritizes equity and professional sustainability for women, especially women of color, in the screen industries."