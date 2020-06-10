Woman shot at SF Hunter Point dies from her injuries, Manhunt on the march for suspect – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A woman shot in the Hunters Point neighborhood of San Francisco on Monday night succumbed to her injuries Tuesday, police said.

The victim, identified by the city's medical examiner's office as Deanna Rice, 48, died after the reported shooting around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the Kirkwood Avenue and Earl Street area.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots fired in the area and at least one male suspect fleeing. Investigators said the shooting is believed to be a response to an earlier argument.

Police said no arrest was made in the case, but a 21-year-old man whose name is not yet available is considered a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the San Francisco Police Help Line 24 hours a day at (415) 575-4444 or text TIP411 with "SFPD,quot; at the beginning of the message.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.