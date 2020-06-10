William Callaghan, a teenager missing in Mount Disappointment, released from the hospital; Victoria News

A teenager with autism, who spent two nights lost in the dense Victorian thickets, is expected to go home today after spending the night in the hospital.

Doctors have said that William Callaghan is doing incredibly well and that it was surprising that he was not hypothermic when they found him.

William Callaghan is hugged by his mother at base camp in Mount Disappointment. He was found alive after two cold nights in the Victoria bush. (AAP / James Ross)

William Callaghan survived two nights in extremely cold temperatures, wearing only blue sweatpants and a hoodie. Here he is seen wearing a blue jacket, being carried away as members of the search party observe (Victoria Police)

As the family walked toward the summit, William stepped forward and separated from them.

Emergency crews were immediately called to help find the 14-year-old boy, who is not speaking verbally due to his condition, with concerns for his well-being as temperatures dropped to nearly zero degrees.

Yesterday, shortly after a public request from William's mother, Penny Callaghan, a walker I found the smiling teenager and offered him food until the emergency crews arrived.

Police said William was found by the volunteer at 11:55 p.m. About 1.5 km from Mount Disappointment Base Camp and 10 minutes from the Bush Main Trail.

"I can't imagine what he's been feeling and going through," Callaghan said after reuniting with her son.

She said he was "as well as can be expected,quot; and indicated by manual signals that he was "confused,quot; and "scared,quot; by the terrible experience.

The 14-year-old, who is not verbal, disappeared around 2.20 p.m. Monday. (Nine)

After being evaluated on the scene for minor cuts and abrasions, William was taken to Royal Children's Hospital and kept overnight for observations.

Emergency recorder at Royal Children & # 39; s Hospital Dani Bersin said William was "relatively unscathed,quot; after spending two nights alone in the thick scrub where he only had sweatpants and a hoodie in extremely low temperatures.

Bersin said he suffered some minor abrasions to his feet and face, but was not hypothermic.

"He's walking … he's interacting well. His temperature is normal," he said.

"It's pretty amazing to survive the elements for two nights in the cold, we heard it was almost zero degrees on the mountain."

More than 200 volunteers and some 150 police and emergency services participated in William's search.

Penny Callagan (left), mother of William Callagan and partner Nathan Ezard. (AAP)

William was reunited with his family after three days of searching for the missing teenager. (Nine)

William's mother expressed her gratitude to the walker who found her son.

Volunteer Ben Gibbs, who lives in Research, told reporters that he found the teenager after walking a little beyond a search area that had previously been tagged by rescue teams.

"I was wandering through the bush, it was quite thick, so I made my way through it," he said.

"He was about 15 meters from me, standing there. He was really angelic, just standing and looking."

Gibbs said he talked to William about Thomas the Tank Engine, one of the teens' favorites, and then gave him some chocolate.

Volunteer Ben Gibbs has found the missing teenager. (Nine)

He also put socks on the teenager, who was not wearing shoes.

According to his mother, William's first request for food was McDonald's after starving for days.

She said William wanted "hot and salty food,quot;.