Wild Bunch and Commerzbank agree on a credit line of 35 million euros – Up News Info

European film, television and media group Wild Bunch AG and the Frankfurt-based financial institution Commerzbank have agreed to a loan of up to € 35 million ($ 40 million). Paris and Berlin-based Wild Bunch will use the line of credit to refinance an existing bank loan and "to strengthen the group's ability to implement strategic measures," the company said today. The loan is due in October 2022.

Vincent Grimond, President of Wild Bunch AG, said: “This loan is the result of remarkable cooperation with film specialists from the Commerzbank media team. We are delighted with the confidence Commerzbank shows us as one of the largest film and media financiers in Europe, a financial partner of choice for the future. "

In 2018, Wild Bunch reached a $ 130 million financial restructuring plan with its creditors. Then, late last year, the company expanded its operations with the formation of BIM Production in Italy to make Italian TV shows and movies, responding to a growing demand for local players and electronic distribution platforms. The group's other production companies include Senator Film Produktion, Wild Bunch SA, Wild Bunch TV and Vertigo Films, which grant it a distribution and production point in Italy, Germany, France and Spain.

Also in 2019, Wild Bunch underwent an internal reorganization with the formation of Wild Bunch International, a subsidiary specifically focused on international movie sales. After the success of last year's Cannes Award winner and Oscar nominee the Miserables, Wild Bunch Cannes Market virtual whiteboard titles this month include Lucas Belvaux House front, Studio Ghibli & # 39; s Earwig and the witch, French Tech by Bruno Podalydes, Maiwenn & # 39; s DNA and acting debut The swarm by Just Philippot

As coronavirus restrictions ease in France, and with theaters reopening on June 22, Wild Bunch Distribution also began releasing titles later this summer, including Stroke of luck and The vigil.