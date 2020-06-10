Why did the Panthers remove the Jerry Richardson statue in front of their stadium?

If the Panthers hadn't knocked down the Jerry Richardson statue in front of Bank of America Stadium, someone else would have done it for them.

At least, that's the reasoning with which the team goes.

The Panthers removed the controversial statue of its founder and former owner on Wednesday, a couple of years after Richardson sold the franchise to David Tepper for $ 2.2 billion in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct in the workplace. Panthers in a declaration He said they were "moving,quot; the statue, and Charlotte Observer reported that it "remains to be seen when and if,quot; the statue will be returned.

"We were aware of the most recent conversation surrounding the Jerry Richardson statue and we are concerned that there may be attempts to tear it down," the team said. "We are moving the statue in the interest of public safety."

In fact, protesters against racial injustice have taken to the streets of Charlotte in the weeks after George Floyd's death at the hands of the Minneapolis police. The 13-foot statue was located on the north side of the stadium. According to the observer, "it has been speculated online that the statue would be a final target,quot; of the protesters.

A 83-year-old Richardson spokesman issued the following statement about the Panthers moving the statue: "Mr. Richardson has not made public comments about the Panthers or the NFL since the sale of the team and does not plan to do so now as a private citizen. He has worked to treat all people fairly in his business and personal lives and, like many other Americans, is concerned about recent events in Minneapolis, Charlotte, and across the country. "

After his purchase of the equipment in 2018, Tepper told reporters that he was "contractually obligated,quot; to keep the Richardson statue in place.

A couple of weeks before his team sale ended, Richardson was fined $ 2.75 million by the NFL after a league investigation confirmed the allegations of workplace misconduct. Sports Illustrated, a few months earlier, had reported that at least four former Panthers employees received "significant,quot; monetary settlements as a result of improper conduct in the workplace by Richardson, including "sexually suggestive language and behavior," and in at least one occasion directing a racial slur at an African American panther scout. "

Days after the publication of that report, Richardson announced that he would sell the equipment.