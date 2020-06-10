Who should perform tech tech roles and how can you get good gigs? – Last News

The concert was the nature of work until the eighteenth century. The Industrial Revolution sparked a contractual or permanent workforce, recalled Krishna Kumar, founder and CEO of the edtech Simplilearn platform, in the third edition of the Techies Webinars.

While many doctors, lawyers, and CPAs continued to be part of the acting force, an army of blue-collar workers has also joined them in the past five years, thanks to the explosive growth of service aggregation companies. "There are all indications that the concert will become a prominent form of recruitment in the technology industry," said Kumar.

The pandemic is expected to push the concert economy in a big way. The companies were looking to have permanent or contractual employees. Covid's shift from job to home has helped companies finally realize that concerns as to whether employees will be productive enough or collaborative enough while working remotely are unfounded. This could also force companies to start thinking about introducing pay parity, regardless of where in the world employees log in from. The pandemic has also shown that jobs can be moved to wherever skills are available, increasing the case for the concert worker.

DevOps: If you have worked in a DevOps (continuous software development and delivery) environment, you can find many concert assignments where you will be part of a worldwide distributed team. There are plenty of concert opportunities for those who are tech-savvy like Jenkins, Docker, and Kubernetes.

Tests: Tests are also available, especially for those who are trained in Selenium, the portable framework for testing web applications. One area to consider is AI-based test automation tools.

If you want to be a concert worker, Kumar has these suggestions:

> You should become a concert worker only if you are sure of your skills. Your platform ratings matter a lot



> You must be a continuous student who is eager to add more skills to your profile. Staying up to date with the latest technology trends is vital



> Networks are very important. Some of your best work may come from your own colleagues or clients. The good word should go around. Think of work as a company and operate as companies do: in testimonials, references and relationships.

> It is important to have a second passion, so that when there is no technological concert on the table, you do not get stressed



> A newer job job can be well supported if you are already working on some open source project; Showing proofs of concept will also help. No one really looks at the years of experience, only qualifications matter

Tech concerts that pay the most (Rs per hour)



Blockchain developer 5,000

Golang 4,000 developer

Developer Apache Kafka 4,000

Solutions Architect 4,000

3,500 AWS developer

Information security consultant 3,000

Tensorflow developers 3,000

UI / UX 2,000 Designers

2,000 web developers

Salesforce 2,000 Developers

Where to find technological concerts

Freelancer.com, Upwork, Tapchief, 99tests, Bugcrowd, Utest, Betalize, Usertesting, Passbrains, Truelancer.com, Userfeel.com, Usertesting.com, Betatesting.com

EY's GigNow and Wipro's Topcoder are two other main platforms

