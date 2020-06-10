WHO butcher shop asymptomatic COVID comments. This is what they wanted to say

Covid-19 Coverage See more stories



An expert from the World Health Organization made brief comments on Monday on the asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 that caused a storm of confusion, backlash and criticism.

Some public health experts rushed to lash out at the organization for bad messaging. Others tried clarify what the WHO expert might have been trying to say. Still others quickly challenged evidence-based strategies to combat the pandemic virus.

On Tuesday, the WHO responded with live Q,amp;A on social media to address confusion and lingering questions about the broadcast. In it, the WHO expert who made the confusing comments on Monday tried to clarify the problem and add context and caveats. But the answer may still leave some confusion and frustration.

Here, we will try to clean the air around what was said, what perhaps should have been said, and what we do and do not know about the transmission of the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2.

What we know

First and foremost: People who are infected with SARS-CoV-2 but have no symptoms can, and do, pass the virus on to others. To put it another way: People who look healthy and don't have the classic symptoms of COVID-19 may actually be infected and can still transmit the virus to other people, infecting them.

We know this is possible, and we know it happens. No public health expert says otherwise, including those from the WHO.

Furthermore, we know that there are two scenarios in which this can happen.

Some people who are infected with SARS-CoV-2 will never develop symptoms of their infection, that is, from the time they are infected with the virus to the time that the virus no longer reproduces in their cells, and therefore , they are no longer infected. The WHO considers these cases "asymptomatic,quot;. If asymptomatic people transmit the virus to another person during their silent infection, that spread would be considered "asymptomatic transmission."

In the other scenario, people who are infected and initially have no symptoms later develop symptoms, sometimes very mild. In fact, the data suggests that a person can test positive for the infection one to three days before symptoms develop. Symptoms tend to develop five to six days after exposure to the virus, but the process can take up to 14 days. Studies have found that virus clearance, the amount of infectious virus particles they shed from an infected person, appears to be greater within the first few days of the first day of symptoms.

That means that infected people can test positive for the virus and pass the virus on to others. before your symptoms develop.

So far so good

This is where this gets confusing.

Regardless of when, in the course of an infection, an infected person develops symptoms, they are considered to have an overall symptomatic case.

But if they test positive without symptoms and then develop symptoms, they would be considered "pre-symptomatic,quot; at the time of the test. If there is no follow-up with the case to see if they ever develop symptoms, they could be misclassified as "asymptomatic."

If they transmit the virus to another person while they are "pre-symptomatic," that could be considered "pre-symptomatic transmission." or "Asymptomatic transmission,quot; because they were asymptomatic at the time of transmission.

I am using "could,quot; in these sentences because different experts and studies use these terms differently. Do you see how confusing this is?

Then, of course, there are the direct symptomatic cases that we understand very well. From these cases, it is clear that SARS-CoV-2 spreads in large respiratory drops, released by the mouth or nose when sneezing, coughing, speaking aloud, or breathing heavily. We know that these drops tend not to go beyond one or two meters from an infected person. So the most effective way to prevent this type of transmission is to keep physical distance from other people who may be infected. When physical distancing is not possible, experts recommend a face mask.

So to summarize:

Symptomatic case = Someone who is infected and has symptoms at some point.

Asymptomatic case = Someone who is infected but never develops symptoms.

Pre-symptomatic = The phase of a symptomatic infection when a person can test positive for the virus and / or can spread the virus but has not yet developed symptoms.

Pre-symptomatic transmission = Spread of the virus from a symptomatic case during its presymptomatic phase.

Asymptomatic transmission = Spread of the virus from an infected person with no current symptoms. This transmission could be from a pre-symptomatic person or a truly asymptomatic case, depending on how the terms are used.

WHO has always used asymptomatic transmission only when speaking of truly asymptomatic cases.

What we don't know

There is a lot about the transmission that we don't know.

On the one hand, we do not have a clear idea of ​​how many infected people have symptomatic cases and how many have asymptomatic cases. Estimates of the percentage of cases that are asymptomatic vary greatly, with some ranging from 4 to 45 percent.

From there, we are not sure what types of cases transmit the infection and when, that is, we do not know what proportion of asymptomatic cases transmit the infection to others. Some data suggests that a small fraction, such as 6.4 percent, of asymptomatic cases transmit the virus, while other model data estimates that 40 percent of all transmission in the pandemic comes from asymptomatic cases.

For symptomatic cases, we don't know what proportion the infection is spreading before symptoms develop. This also has a wide range of estimates.

The WHO has argued that, according to its data point of view, symptomatic cases still appear to be behind most new infections, whether they occur during the presymptomatic phase or not. As such, the organization drives proven strategies to isolate symptomatic cases and track, quarantine, and test contacts.

What the WHO said initially

Amid all this uncertainty and confusion, the topic of symptomless transmission came up at a regular WHO press conference on Monday, June 8.

A Reuters journalist noted that a Singapore health official had reported that almost half of the new cases there appeared to be asymptomatic. The journalist asked the WHO "if it is possible that (asymptomatic cases) have a bigger role than the WHO initially thought in spreading the pandemic and what could be the political implications of that."

The WHO's COVID-19 technical leader, Maria Van Kerkhove, provided the notorious answer (transcript here).

Kerkhove, who is an epidemiologist, first tried to define the terms of the previous cases, asymptomatic, presymptomatic, and explained that the WHO does not take the term "asymptomatic,quot; to the letter. But his response was confused and fragmented.

"In several countries, when we go back and discuss with them, one, how are these asymptomatic cases identified? Many of them are identified through contact tracking, which is what we want to see, that you have a known case knowledge, you find your contacts are hopefully quarantined and some of them are tested, "he said. “Then people are detected who may have asymptomatic or symptomless symptoms, or even mild symptoms.

"The other thing that we are finding is that when we go back and say, how many of them were really asymptomatic, we discovered that many have really mild disease, they are not, in quotes, quotes, COVID symptoms, which means they may not have been developed, they may not have had a significant cough or they may not have difficulty breathing, but some may have mild illness. "