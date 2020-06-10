White House press secretary defends Trump's tweet targeting protester – Up News Info

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended President Donald Trump's tweet to a 75-year-old protester who was pushed to the ground by Buffalo police officers during a protest last week.

According to Factcheck.org, Trump on Tuesday tweeted unfounded statements about the man, Martin Gugino. The President wrote: “The Buffalo protester pushed by the police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. Martin Gugino, 75, was rejected after appearing to be scanning police communications to block the team. @OANN I saw him, he fell harder than he was pushed. I was aiming scanner. Could it be a trap?

Republicans on Capitol Hill largely avoided commenting on the President's tweet, which was a conspiracy theory put forward by One America News Network, known for its pro-Trump penchant.

McEnany, in a White House briefing on Wednesday, said: "It is not an unfounded conspiracy. No, not at all. I will not recognize it. Let's compare this to the George Floyd situation, which is that horrible video we all saw. Everyone the police officers I saw across the country came out and said, “This is an unforgivable action, and I condemn this police officer in this case.” There were 57 police officers who said that I resigned in protest at the way these two laws law enforcement officers were handled, and the president says those law enforcement officers have a right to be heard. "

Officers Aaron Torgalski, 39, and Robert McCabe, 32, were suspended, but 57 officers resigned from the city's emergency response unit in a union protest over the sanction. The officers have pleaded not guilty.

Then he was asked if anything "justifies that 75-year-old man being pushed to the ground."

McEnany replied: “The President does not approve of the violence. He wants to see the appropriate amount of police force used in any situation, including this one, but he believes the officer has a right to be heard. "

Gugino, a longtime peace activist, is recovering from his injuries after being hospitalized.