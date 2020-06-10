White House prepares executive order for police reform, US News USA

While the plans are in the early stages, it is unclear what specific provisions it may include as United States President Donald Trump continues to weigh his options amid national protest for police brutality, a White House Officer confirmed.

As Trump believes he supports some form of police reform measures, including those being debated on Capitol Hill or others that he could implement more directly through executive action, top advisers, including chief of staff Mark, are expected. Meadows, present options to the President as early as today.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany suggested executive action was possible in an interview yesterday.

"We believe we will have proactive political prescriptions, whether that means legislation or an executive order," he said on Fox News.

Some aides have seen President Trump's visit to Dallas as a potential place for him to reveal what police reform measures he supports, although it remains unclear whether he will have made a decision by then.

President Trump will participate in a roundtable with "religious leaders, law enforcement, and small business owners,quot; when he visits Texas tomorrow for a political fundraiser.

The White House said President Trump "will discuss solutions to historical economic, health and justice disparities in American communities,quot; during the event, which is expected to occur in a church in the afternoon.

An independent autopsy discovered that George Floyd was suffocated. (Ben Crump Law Firm)

Since the beginning of last week, some White House officials have worked to convene a "listening session,quot; with black leaders, although efforts have somewhat halted. Vice President Mike Pence has met with members of the black community at various points in the past week.

President Trump's visit to Dallas is primarily for a high-dollar fundraising dinner, his first in-person campaign event since the coronavirus pandemic closed travel. He is also expected to raise cash from the campaign this weekend in New Jersey.

But the visit also presents an opportunity for the President to speak on police and race issues, an issue that has largely eluded public appearances in the past week.

A protester with water approaches the police line as during a protest for the death of George Floyd, on June 3, 2020, near the White House in Washington. (AP)

President Trump and his top lieutenants have downplayed the role that systemic racism plays in U.S. police departments. But he has been open to certain areas of law enforcement reform, and his aides have been in talks with Senator Tim Scott, the South Carolina Republican who is leading efforts in the Senate to write police reform legislation. .

In the two weeks after George Floyd's death, Senior Advisers Jared Kushner and Ja & # 39; Ron Smith and other White House officials have conversations held with various advocates of criminal justice reform and law enforcement groups to solicit ideas for possible political action.

During a round table with police officials on Monday, President Trump was "incredibly receptive,quot; to certain reform ideas, according to one participant, Chief Steven Casstevens, president of the International Association of Police Chiefs.

People like Kevin Antlitz, an Anglican priest, left, knelt during a protest at President Donald Trump's visit to the San Juan Pablo II National Shrine on June 2, 2020, in Washington. Many protesters present said they were dismayed when Trump arranged a visit to the historic San Juan Church in front of the White House and raised a Bible after authorities cleared the area of ​​peaceful protesters. (AP)

Casstevens said the roundtable lasted "more than an hour,quot; after the press left the room and that President Trump heard from various law enforcement officials about the reforms they think should be implemented, by creating a base National Police Data Base who have lost their certification and was fired from certain departments to develop national standards for police officer training and disciplinary action.

"I thought he was incredibly responsive," said Casstevens. "Many of the topics we mentioned … I think they were illuminating for the president to hear."