Where is UFC Fight Island? Location, place and other details to know about UFC 251

UFC President Dan White has announced the location of "Fight Island," the mysterious location that will house future UFC cards during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yas Island, a popular leisure destination in Abu Dhabi that is familiar to sports fans for its Formula 1 racing circuit, will be the site of at least four UFC cards that will start with UFC 251 on July 11.

"We really are putting an octagon on the beach," White said in an interview with ESPN. “There will be training facilities there for people. There are hotels. And the whole island will be built, all the infrastructure will be built so that the UFC comes to fight there. ”

Here's everything you need to know about the UFC "Isle of Fight,quot;:

Where is UFC & # 39; s Fight Island located?

UFC Fight Island Location: Yas Island of Abu Dhabi

On June 9, White revealed the location of Fight Island: Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Last September, UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier was held on Yas Island as part of a five-year partnership between the UFC and Abu Dhabi. Bringing Fight Island to Abu Dhabi is an extension of that agreement.

Yas Island also hosted the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

What is Fight Island?

The plan for "Fight Island,quot; is to be a place that will host international fights. With travel restrictions preventing fighters from other countries from entering the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic, White came up with the idea of ​​holding UFC events on an island to avoid those travel problems.

White assures that "Fight Island,quot; would have all the necessary infrastructure to have a fight card. Everything from an octagon and training facilities to internet access and transportation has been included in this bold plan.

In a press release, the UFC said there will be a security zone within Yas Island of nearly 10 square miles that will include an arena, a hotel, training facilities and restaurants. The safety zone will only be open to UFC athletes and their coaches; UFC staff and other event staff; and Yas Island employees that are necessary to ensure the operation of the facilities.

"Fight Island,quot; events will be held without the attendance of fans.

Why did the UFC choose Abu Dhabi?

The UFC forged a relationship with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi) after organizing UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier in the country last September.

"We came up with the idea of ​​having fights on Fight Island because we needed a destination to hold international events during the global pandemic," White said in an interview with ESPN. "Abu Dhabi has been an amazing place to hold fights for the past 10 years and it is the perfect place for these events.

“The infrastructure we are building will be a unique opportunity for the fighters that have never been done before, from the arena, the private training facilities and the Octagon on the island, it will be an experience that none of us will ever forget.

According to Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, executive director of DCT – Abu Dhabi, Yas Island provides everything the UFC needs to organize an event in a safe environment. "

"We are excited that they have chosen Abu Dhabi. The government has done a great job managing the Covid-19 effect. Health and safety protocols and measures have kept the people and communities of Abu Dhabi safe," said Al Shaiba in a statement. interview with Time Out Abu Dhabi. "More than 2,500 people will live, work and relax in one section of Yas Island during the month-long event."

Al Shaiba added: "They will be in a & # 39; bubble & # 39; all the time. The restaurants will be open, some of the beaches will be. They will train there, relax and have fun there."

UFC 251 Card

Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Gilbert Burns for the UFC Middleweight Championship

Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Max Holloway for the UFC Featherweight Championship

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for vacant UFC Bantamweight Championship

Rose Namajunas against Jessica Andrade; Female straw weight

Amanda Ribas against Paige VanZant; Women's flyweight

Frankie Edgar against Pedro Munhoz; Featherweight

Volkan Oezdemir against Jiří Procházka; Light heavy weight

Shamil Abdurakhimov v. Ciryl Gane; Heavyweight

Fight Island Hours

July 11: UFC 251

July 15: TBD

July 18: TBD

July 25: TBD

Fight Island will open with the pay-per-view event UFC 251 on Saturday, July 11.

Details of each card will be announced in the coming weeks.