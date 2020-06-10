Where is Leonardo Da Vinci's Salvator Mundi painting?

One of the great modern mysteries of art involving the world's most expensive painting could soon be solved.

In 2017, an anonymous buyer bought Salvator Mundi from Leonardo Da Vinci for $ 450.3 million, at Christie's in New York.

It set a new record for the most expensive painting ever sold at a public auction, and intrigue and controversy have grown since then.

People watch Leonardo da Vinci's Salvator Mundi at Christie & # 39; s in London, before the work was sold in New York. (AAP)

No one has seen the famous canvas since Christie's auction, prompting claims in some art circles that the buyer had purchased a product.

Some critics believe that Salvator Mundi was not painted by the hand of Da Vinci , but instead for his students who had worked in the famous teacher's workshop.

The painting was supposed to be hung at the Louvre in Abu Dhabi, the treasured piece in a highly publicized opening, but the Da Vinci was removed without explanation at the last minute.

This fueled speculation that the Saudis were trying to save face by not exhibiting Salvator Mundi in public.

But now, if the Wall street journal is correct, the painting will finally be revealed: in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

the daily reported that Saudi Arabia plans to build a special museum to exhibit Salvator Mundi.

Saudi Deputy Minister of Culture Hamid Bin Mohammed Fayez told the daily that the kingdom intends to display the painting that it purchased three years ago.

Fayez said that Saudi Arabia is preparing to invest billions in cultural and artistic projects, including the construction of 12 art institutions, one where Da Vinci will hang.

Dated around 1500, Salvator Mundi features a light-skinned representation of Jesus Christ complete with curly orange locks, a crystal ball in one hand, and the sign of a blessing in the other.

Representatives of the tender react after Leonardo da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi,quot; sold for $ 591 million at Christie & # 39; s (AAP)

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives to meet British Prime Minister Theresa May on the steps of 10 Downing Street on March 7, 2018 in London, England (Getty)

Shortly after its creation, Salvator Mundi passed through the great mansions of European royalty for centuries before casual restoration efforts made the work almost unrecognizable.

At the time of the Christie & # 39; s sale, Jaynie Anderson, a professor of fine arts at the University of Melbourne, said nine.com.au I was "amazed,quot; that the Salvator Mundi sold for A $ 591 million (US $ 450 million).