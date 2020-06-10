Where is Leonardo Da Vinci's Salvator Mundi painting?

One of the great modern mysteries of art involving the world's most expensive painting could soon be solved.
In 2017, an anonymous buyer bought Salvator Mundi from Leonardo Da Vinci for $ 450.3 million, at Christie's in New York.
It set a new record for the most expensive painting ever sold at a public auction, and intrigue and controversy have grown since then.
No one has seen the famous canvas since Christie's auction, prompting claims in some art circles that the buyer had purchased a product.
The painting was supposed to be hung at the Louvre in Abu Dhabi, the treasured piece in a highly publicized opening, but the Da Vinci was removed without explanation at the last minute.
This fueled speculation that the Saudis were trying to save face by not exhibiting Salvator Mundi in public.
the daily reported that Saudi Arabia plans to build a special museum to exhibit Salvator Mundi.
Saudi Deputy Minister of Culture Hamid Bin Mohammed Fayez told the daily that the kingdom intends to display the painting that it purchased three years ago.
Fayez said that Saudi Arabia is preparing to invest billions in cultural and artistic projects, including the construction of 12 art institutions, one where Da Vinci will hang.
Dated around 1500, Salvator Mundi features a light-skinned representation of Jesus Christ complete with curly orange locks, a crystal ball in one hand, and the sign of a blessing in the other.
Shortly after its creation, Salvator Mundi passed through the great mansions of European royalty for centuries before casual restoration efforts made the work almost unrecognizable.
At the time of the Christie & # 39; s sale, Jaynie Anderson, a professor of fine arts at the University of Melbourne, said nine.com.au I was "amazed,quot; that the Salvator Mundi sold for A $ 591 million (US $ 450 million).
"The face is very damaged. And I think the fact that the face of Christ is damaged inhibits that you really like the image," he said.