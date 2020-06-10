"When they see us", "Ramy", "Succession" between the winners – Up News Info

Themes of racial and social injustice, war, today's world, and even the other way around are key to the winners of the 2020 Peabody Awards, which released its annual list of the 30 most compelling and motivating stories released on Wednesday. streaming and digital media in 2019.

PBS with its documentary series POV and Independent lens He led the way by putting seven shows on the list, and also saw his Front line, along with Fox The Simpsons, take this year's Institutional Awards. HBO and Netflix scored four wins each. First-time winners include Apple TV + for Dickinson and OWN for Tarell Alvin McCraney & # 39; s David makes man.

The Peabody Awards are based at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia. In addition to its annual winners, the group said today that it is partnering with PBS on a roundtable program with this year's 10 winners of documentary winners, to air on June 23.

Below the full list of winners with descriptions of 19 jurors, selected from nearly 1,300 entries submitted on television, radio / podcasts and the web via entertainment, news, documentary, children's programs and public services.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Chernobyl"

An unforgettable account of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster shows what happens when science is censored to the detriment of people's lives and offers a courageous witness to humanity, the courage and suffering of ordinary citizens in extraordinary circumstances. HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Sister, The Mighty Mint and Word Games (HBO)

"David makes man"

Tarell Alvin McCraney's visually stunning drama sees identity as fluid, pluralistic, restrictive, and powerful viewers who plunge into the heartbreaking world of a 14-year-old African American boy growing up in South Florida projects. Page Fright and Outlier Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

"Dickinson"

Creator Alena Smith lovingly and playfully embraces anachronism, bringing contemporary sense, sensibility, and a soundtrack to 19th-century New England and the world of poet Emily Dickinson. Hailee Steinfeld delivers an outstanding performance in a show that stands out for being fun while sizzling with energy and wild originality. Apple / wiip / Anonymous Content / Tuning Fork Productions / Sugar 23 Productions (Apple TV +)

"Fleabag"

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's enchanting show of a woman struggling with the death of a friend and her attraction to a fiery priest took the creative bar to new heights in its second season, maintaining an almost unmatched ability to be playful and devastating, hilarious and fun. moving at the same time. All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios (Prime Video)

"Ramy"

Ramy Youssef writes and stars in this moving, thoughtful, and highly entertaining sitcom that focuses on a first-generation American Muslim and his family in New Jersey. Tracing its origins to its stand-up routine, and also starring Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, Laith Nakli, Mo Amer, and May Calamawy, the groundbreaking series is masterful in its armament of the tension between faith and secularism, the Orient and The West, and men and women. Hulu, Television A24 (Hulu)

"Strange things"

Writers and producers Matt and Ross Duffer perform another masterful chemistry act, mixing tributes to an 80s media parade to create a show that is brimming with original fun and inclusion in its third season. Part science fiction, part horror, part government conspiracy drama, it easily veers between modes and expectations, keeping viewers alert and on the edge of their seats. Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 laps of entertainment (Netflix)

"Succession"

Jesse Armstrong's light-hearted and intelligent dispatch to New York City media conglomerates and one percent delights in the Roy family's dysfunction and the quirky antics of its members to control the clan empire. Brian Cox has established himself as one of the most delightful television villains of all time, and Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Jeremy Strong deliver equally rich and complex performances. HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions (HBO)

"Amazing"

Based on a true story, Susannah Grant, Ayelet Waldman, and Michael Chabon expertly write a rape investigation for the #MeToo era, showing not just what police work should be like, but

which should involve a mediated account of rape. Featuring standout performances by Toni Collette, Merritt Wever, and Kaitlyn Dever, the series serves as a model for how storytellers can implore the society that believes in women, but also how to change the way we talk about rape. Timberman-Beverly Productions, Sage Lane Productions, Escapist Fare, Katie Couric Media and CBS Television Studios for Netflix (Netflix)

"Watchers"

Damon Lindelof's groundbreaking series offers new answers to classic comic book genre questions about what it means to mask one's identity and who becomes a superhero. More than that, it offers a frank and provocative reflection on contemporary racialized violence, the role of the police, and how Americans understand their place in the world after a large-scale disaster. HBO in association with White Rabbit, Paramount, Warner Bros Television and DC (HBO)

"When they see us"

Devastating and dominating, Ava DuVernay's powerful miniseries of the Central Park Five case and the lives it ruined is a touchstone for its historic moment, and a powerful record of inhumane practices and the degrading effects of racial injustice and 20th century state violence. Participating Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks for Netflix (Netflix)

DOCUMENTARIES

"Apollo 11"

Composed entirely and masterfully of archival materials, "Apollo 11" is a reminder of a time when the United States celebrated scientific achievements and engineers, test pilots, human "computers" and government agencies collaborated to achieve something that had never been done before. done. . Featuring unpublished 70mm film images and audio files, reproduced here without talking heads or authoritative narrations, this compelling documentary makes NASA's first moon landing present and visceral to a new generation. CNN Films (CNN)

"To Sama"

In the painful and poetic testament that is "To Sama," Waad al-Kateab fights why she and her husband remain in Aleppo under siege to help run a hospital, as the choice to flee is far more heartbreaking than one might. imagine and the choice to stay is equally confusing, but understandable. We have all seen the war in Syria in countless news reports, but we have not seen it that way. FRONTLINE PBS, Channel 4 News, ITN Productions, Channel 4 (PBS)

"Independent Lens: HALE COUNTY THIS MORNING, THIS AFTERNOON"

In this intimate exploration of the daily lives of African-Americans in rural Alabama through artistically rendered vignettes, director RaMell Ross captures the feel, atmosphere, fiber, and culture of a community rarely seen on film. A production by Idiom Film, LLC and Louverture Films, in association with Field of Vision (PBS)

"POV: Invent Tomorrow"

Laura Nix's inspiring profile of six amazing adolescent scientists from around the world serves not only as a celebration of science, knowledge, and pure ingenuity, but as a celebration of the young people who work to solve the problems that have brought them previous generations. Fishbowl Films, Motto Pictures, 19340 Productions, Shark Island Institute, HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, IQ190 Productions, American Documentary | POV (PBS)

"POV: Midnight Traveler"

Filmed on the phone by Hassan Fazili, this autobiographical account of his refugee family's journey from Afghanistan to Hungary is a fascinating and moving testament to the power of parents through trauma. It offers a remarkably rare and valuable humanizing image of the daily life of a refugee family, while stopping at points to consider the ethics of filming such a story. Old Chilly Pictures LLC, American Documentary | POV, Independent Television Service (PBS)

"POV: The Distant Barking of Dogs"

Simon Lereng Wilmont's beautiful, moving and nuanced documentary chronicles life in a war zone through the eyes of a child. The story of an Eastern Ukrainian boy and his fiercely dedicated grandmother face the harsh realities of the war on childhood innocence in a stylishly edited collection of cinéma vérité moments. Final Cut for Real, Mouka Filmi, STORY, Bayerischer Rundfunk, ART, American Documentary | POV (PBS)

"POV: The silence of others"

Almudena Carracedo and Robert Bahar offer a surprising reflection on fascism, memory and forgetfulness by documenting the struggle of victims seeking legal redress for torture and other human rights abuses committed during the dictatorial reign of General Franco of Spain. The film serves as a warning story of fascism, its enduring wounds, and its enduring presence. Semilla Verde Productions, Lucernam Films, American Documentary | POV, Independent Television Service, Latin Public Broadcasting, El Deseo (PBS)

"Surviving R. Kelly"

This explosive six-part series, based on interviews with women who survived the alleged sexual abuse of R&B superstar R. Kelly, chronicles the complicity of a music industry and the fans who turned a blind eye to multiple accusations while the singer he reached astonishing heights of fame. . The result is a powerful exploration of celebrity, the double standard of fairness over gender and race, and how telling the truth can affect change. Bunim / Murray Productions and Kreativ Inc. for Lifetime (Lifetime)

"The edge of democracy"

Counting the epic tragedy of what happened in Brazil, from Lula to Bolsonaro, this film by director Petra Costa shows in a dominant and chilling way how precarious a democracy can be. A Busca Vida Filmes production in association with Violet Films for Netflix (Netflix)

"True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's fight for equality"

A profile of attorney Bryan Stevenson and his work in the Equal Justice Initiative that seeks justice for the incarcerated poor and death row inmates in Alabama and the South, the film offers a heartbreaking indictment of the court system and helps viewers see how the US Supreme Court USA it is historically and directly responsible for the maintenance of racial violence, white supremacy, and the exploitation of blacks through the trajectory of decisions that lead from slavery to lynching and the death penalty. HBO Documentary Films and Kunhardt Films (HBO)

PODCAST / RADIO

"America of Dolly Parton"

During one of the most divisive periods in American history, Dolly Parton is the "great unifier" whose music speaks to people of diverse backgrounds and ideological perspectives. In this long-running multilayer podcast, host Jad Abumrad and producer Shima Oliaee explore Parton's relationship with feminism, her faith, and the roots of her country, as well as the perpetuation of certain myths about Southern identity. Osm Audio and WNYC Studios (WNYC)

"Did you hear George's podcast?"

Through poetry, spoken word, music, and speculative fiction, George Mpanga, known as "George the Poet," pushes the boundaries of language and pun to explore issues of trauma, intimacy, work, art, and creativity, belonging, attachment and meaning. in the worlds of the black Atlantic. Drawing on the sonic and creative cultures and stories of blacks in West Africa, England, the Caribbean and the United States, George the Poet builds a rich and provocative 21st century cosmos in this podcast. BBC Sounds / George the Poet Ltd. (BBC Sounds)

"In the dark: the way home"

In the second season of this story, Madeleine Baran and Samara Freemark once again set the benchmark for what truly excellent true crime podcasts can and should be, expertly revealing a pattern of discriminatory jury selection in the troubling case of Curtis Flowers. Their reports tell the biggest story of the race and the criminal justice system, while engaging with equal skill in the more local story of the lives affected. American Public Media (APM Reports)

"Threshold: the refuge"

Presenter Amy Martin reveals the tangle of traditional culture, economic aspirations, spiritual practices, protest movements, and political agreements that shape current environmental policies in this five-part series on the battle for the future of the National Wildlife Refuge of the Arctic. An excellent overview of environmental activism, Alaska Native rights, and oil and gas exploration policy features indigenous voices discussing their own future. (Atrium productions)

NEWS

"A Different Kind of Strength: Watching for Mental Illness"

This poignant documentation of how local police in Texas are adapting to handle people with mental illness with empathy rather than guns provides background on how deinstitutionalizing the mental health system and lack of resources created a social problem. The report carefully gives voice to people with mental illness and their families, and offers strategies to tackle the problem. (NBC News)

"American treason"

Richard Engel's reports on the US decision. USA From abandoning their Kurdish allies through images of war and interviews with Kurdish soldiers, a schoolteacher and foreign policy experts masterfully attend to both the big picture and the humans caught up in that image. Offering a nuanced historical primer, Engel's work questions politics as much as it presents the human costs of hasty politics. NBC News, Engel Unit (NBC / MSNBC)

"Long Island Divided"

This three-year investigation into housing discrimination and its impact on Long Island towns and suburban communities is the best local investigative journalism. Through compelling documentaries, data journalism, and hidden cameras, "Long Island Divided" shows the personal cost and collective impact on individuals and families subjected to the daily practices of racial discrimination institutionalized by the real estate industry. Newsday

"The Hidden Workforce: Undocumented in the United States"

This revealing look at undocumented workers in the United States shifts the focus away from the border and places us in the midwestern United States to show how vital immigrants have become at heart, humanizing them and their contributions to the social, economic fabric and cultural. of the NATION. (CNN)

"Unjustified"

Investigative reporter Dave Savini spent a year reporting on failed police raids in the Chicago area that left families traumatized and homes destroyed. Through exhaustive interviews, surveillance videos, and hundreds of Freedom of Information Act requests, Savini uncovered police behavior that ranges from sloppy to cruel. The reports resulted in Illinois legislation that instructs police departments to train officers on how to reduce force if children are present during a raid. (WBBM-TV)

CHILDREN AND YOUTH

"Molly of Denali"

While the American media portrays indigenous characters almost entirely in historical settings, the charming story of Molly Mabray, an Alaskan girl who helps her parents manage the Denali Trading Post, portrays these traditions as a living culture with much offer at this time, from environmental awareness to the community belonging to creative expression. WGBH Educational Foundation, Atomic Cartoons (PBS Kids)

INSTITUTIONAL WINNERS

"FIRST LINE"

The PBS flagship research documentary series "FRONTLINE" was released in 1983 by

Executive producer David Fanning quickly established himself as the preeminent home for forceful, thoughtful, and consistent journalism on television. Since then, "FRONTLINE" has won 20 Peabody Awards, including shows as varied as "Crisis in Central America" ​​(1985), a series that examines the history of the United States' involvement in Central America; "Waco: The Inside Story" (1995), a gripping account of the tragic siege of the Branch Davidian complex in Texas; and "The Facebook Dilemma" (2018), which explores how the profit momentum of the world's largest social media platform enabled violations of user privacy, electoral interference in the US election, and the spread of disinformation and discourse. hate around the world.

But "FRONTLINE" has not rested on its laurels. Under the leadership of Raney Aronson-Rath,

The organization has not only prospered by continuing its robust film production (with an even greater diversity of filmmakers), but has also expanded its information and distribution channels by boldly venturing into the digital age. He has embraced new forms of investigative journalism, developing virtual reality and web-based stories (winning two Peabody-Facebook Futures of Media Awards for digital storytelling) and launching "THE FRONTLINE DISPATCH," a series of investigative podcasts.

At a time when trust in the media is questioned, when journalists are casually chosen as the "enemy of the people," and when fact-based reporting is often overshadowed by opinion and Ideally disguised in truth, Peabody honors the constant, staunch, and excellent journalism "FRONTLINE" offers to the American public and to the world.

"THE SIMPSONS"

On December 17, 1989, the clouds parted in the now iconic opening sequence of "The Simpsons," inviting the world to the city of Springfield for the first time. Already known to fans of "The Tracey Ullman Show", which made a series of animated shorts by creator Matt Groening beginning in 1987, Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie would soon reach international fame. With nearly 700 complete episodes to date, "The Simpsons" is now the highest-rated scripted series with the highest ratings in American television history, and probably the most globally recognized show in history.

After a decade of serious family comedies, the brash yellow splash of "The Simpsons" on television cleared the way for a more satirical-parody, deeply ironic mode of comedy. From the beginning, the show was eager to question and criticize not only the medium in which its viewers grew, but also the beliefs on which they were structured. Decades later, the effect of his witty humor and

the willingness to question authority is evident in equally important comedies that followed in

Homer's Four Finger Path. "The Simpsons" expanded notions of what comedy could be. He gave us a wonderful family caught between the poles of Father Homer's delightful ignorance and the endearing brilliance of his daughter Lisa, a family that would fight, fight, and fail, but who loved each other. Boldly and inventively he drove the animation back to primetime. And you've found ways to remain fun, fresh, and insightful while trusting and respecting the intelligence of your audience. In one episode, Homer angrily bangs on his television, demanding that "it be more fun." Peabody commends the writers, animators, and cast of "The Simpsons" for responding to Homer's call for 30 years.