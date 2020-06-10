What's included in Netflix's new Black Lives Matter collection

Log into Netflix and you will see something different: a Black Lives Matter hub.
Advertised on Twitter, the new center features movies, shows and documentaries ranging from When they see us and Attitude to Homecoming and 13.
"When we say‘ Black Lives Matter, & # 39; we also mean tell Black storytelling matters & # 39; ". the streamer said in a tweet. "With the understanding that our commitment to true systemic change will take time, we begin by highlighting powerful and complex narratives of the black experience."
Other programming includes Kerry Washington in American son and Seven seconds, a criminal drama Regina King won an Emmy for.
"When you log into Netflix today, you will see a carefully curated list of titles that only begin to tell complex and layered stories of racial injustice and blackness in the United States," Netflix tweeted.
After the death of George FloydNetflix turned to social media to support the Black Lives Matter movement. "To be silent is to be complicit. Black lives matter,quot; the statement of the transmission platform on May 30 reads. "We have a platform and we have a duty to our black members, employees, creators and talents to speak up."
Get a summary of the Black Lives Matter collection offerings below.
Netflix
Becoming
The Michelle Obama Becoming documentary, released in May 2020, is part of the Netflix programming center. Other offers include:
LA 92
Time: The Kalief Browder Story
Who killed Malcolm X?
Moonlight
Netflix
Self Made: inspired by the life of Madame C.J. Walker
Octavia Spencer stars Self made, a miniseries based on the life of Madam C.J. Walker. Other offers include:
The files of innocence
Malcolm x
Activate the warning with the killer Mike
Drop it
Netflix
She has to have it
The Spike Lee series based on the movie of the same name is part of the collection, such as:
They have to have us
School glare
She has to have it (the movie)
Netflix
Luke Cage
The Marvel superhero series starring Mike Colter is among the offerings. Other projects include:
What happened miss simone?
Teach us all
See you yesterday
Netflix
#BlackAF
Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones star in this comedy based on Barris' life. Other projects include:
Muddy
Remastered: The Two Murders of Sam Cooke
Netflix / Atsushi Nishijima / Netflix
When they see us
The Em Dux-nominated Ava DuVernay miniseries about the Five Exonerates in the center of the Central Park briefcase is part of the collection, as is Oprah Winfrey presents: when they see us now.
Netflix
Seven seconds
Regina King one an Emmy for this miniseries. Other collection tickets include:
Strong Island
Quincy
The black godfather
Netflix
Homecoming
Beyoncé's concert documentary is part of the new collection. They join him:
Remastered: Devil at the Crossroads
Rodney King
Jewel & # 39; s Catch One
Netflix
American son
Kerry Washington starred American son on Broadway and the Netflix staging. Other offers include Barry, Miss virginia and All day and one night.
Netflix
Orange is the new black
The prison drama is included as one of the few shows to tell the stories of inmates rather than the police. Other offers include Get on the bus, Remastered: Who Shot The Sheriff? A Bob Marley Story, Imperial dreams and Conceited.
Netflix
13
Includes Ava DuVernay documentary film exploring racial inequality as it stands Zion: body of force and Remastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?.
Netflix
Dear whites
The series based on the movie of the same name is included along with Remastered: The Lion's Side and Bobby Kennedy for President.
FX
Attitude
The FX series set in the world of the ballroom follows members of the LGBTQ community in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez star.
You can find the center here, or by searching the Black Lives Matter. It's also in the "Genre,quot; drop-down menu.