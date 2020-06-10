What's included in Netflix's new Black Lives Matter collection

Log into Netflix and you will see something different: a Black Lives Matter hub.

Advertised on Twitter, the new center features movies, shows and documentaries ranging from When they see us and Attitude to Homecoming and 13.

"When we say‘ Black Lives Matter, & # 39; we also mean tell Black storytelling matters & # 39; ". the streamer said in a tweet. "With the understanding that our commitment to true systemic change will take time, we begin by highlighting powerful and complex narratives of the black experience."

Other programming includes Kerry Washington in American son and Seven seconds, a criminal drama Regina King won an Emmy for.