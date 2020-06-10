What will $ 900 give you? – Up News Info Detroit

Curious how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places to rent through the Zumper and Apartment Guide rental sites to get an idea of ​​what to expect when it comes to rating affordable Detroit apartments if you're on a budget of up to $ 900 / month.

Read on to see the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change).

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local events and trends in cities. The links included in this article can earn Hoodline a commission for clicks and transactions.

Priced at $ 815 / mo, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 910 Seward St.

The apartment has a terrace, wood floors and central heating. Building amenities include assigned parking, an elevator, and on-site laundry. Pets are welcome

(Check out the full list here).

Next up is this two-bedroom, one-bath age-restricted residence located at 7800 E. Jefferson Ave. It is also listed for $ 815 / mo for its 705 square feet.

The building has an elevator, on-site laundry and secure entrance. The residence also has a balcony. Good news for pet lovers – the property is dog and cat friendly.

(Check out the full list here).

Check out this 1,150-square-foot, three-and-a-half-bath residence at 14536 Chatham St. listed below for $ 825 / mo.

Building amenities include garage parking. In the residence, you will see a terrace and wooden floors. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There is no lease fee associated with this rental.

(Check out the full list here).

Priced at $ 850 / mo, this 1,300-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom short-stay unit is located at 850 Whitmore Road.

When it comes to construction services, expect assigned parking and secure entry. In the residence, you can expect a walk in closet, central heat, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Cats Allowed. A lease fee is not required for this rental.

(See the full list here.)

5926 Courville St. (Morningside)

Here's a 1,500-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath residence at 5926 Courville St. that also costs $ 850 / mo.

The building has garage parking. In the residence, you will find a dining kitchen, hardwood floors, and a ceiling fan. Pet owners, ask elsewhere: this place does not allow cats or dogs. Prospective tenants don't have to worry about a lease fee.

(See the complete list here).

Working on a tight budget? These are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Detroit.

This story was automatically created using local real estate data from the Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more information on what we are doing. Plus, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers, and more.

Do you have thoughts? Go here to share your comments.

by Hoodline

@Hoodline

Related