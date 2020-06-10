What time does the NASCAR race start today? Schedule, TV channel for the Martinsville night race

For the first time in NASCAR history, those looking for the start time of a Series Cup race at Martinsville Speedway do so to catch a night race.

The start time for the NASCAR race on Wednesday night in Martinsville, which added lights in 2017, is a little earlier than it would have been on its originally scheduled date of May 9. But now it's the first ever Cup night race in history in the track's 70-year history. it will be played as a midweek race rather than a weekend event.

Due to the same coronavirus pandemic-related issues that shut down live sports in March, NASCAR created a modified racing schedule for May and June that continues tonight at 7 p.m. ET on the half-mile oval in southwest Virginia. Like all races currently scheduled, Wednesday night's race in Martinsville will run without fans in the stands and with a limited number of team and NASCAR members authorized to attend.

Start time of the race on Wednesday night in Martinsville, 8 p.m. ET is later than NASCAR's original time (8 p.m. ET) for its spring race on the track, but the distance remains the same: 500 laps and 263 miles with stage lengths of 130, 130 and 240 laps.

Below is everything you need to know about Wednesday night's race schedule in Martinsville and beyond.

MORE: Watch Today's NASCAR Race Live on fuboTV (7-day free trial)

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Race : Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway

: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway Date : Wednesday June 10

: Wednesday June 10 Start time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. The ET start time for the midweek race at Martinsville is the first and only start time on the modified NASCAR Cup schedule for 2020. The only other 7pm. The ET start time currently on the calendar is open for the All-Star race on July 15.

The NASCAR Cup race on Wednesday night in Martinsville was scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (instead of 8 p.m. ET, the original time of the spring race at Martinsville) in part because teams will have to return to their facilities after the race in preparation for Sunday's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The only other confirmed night race on the Cup Series schedule, in Kansas on Thursday, July 23, has a start time of 7:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is NASCAR on today?

Including Wednesday's race at Martinsville, Fox and FS1 will air another seven Cup races. That includes the All-Star Race on July 15 before NBC takes over to air its half of the schedule.

FS1 is run by all the major pay TV distributors. The Fox Sports site has a "search FS1,quot; feature so viewers can find channel listings in their area and on their system.

As is the case with all Series Cup races on Fox and FS1 this season, Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon will convene Wednesday's race at Martinsville. Until further notice, they will do so remotely from the Fox studio instead of the booth on the runway.

NASCAR Live Stream for the Martinsville Race

Anyone with a cable or satellite subscription can stream the race on Wednesday night in Martinsville live on Fox Sports Go. This should be the preferred route for a viewer who has such a subscription but cannot get in front of their television.

For those without a cable or satellite subscription, there are five main OTT TV streaming options carried by FS1: Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, fuboTV, and AT,amp;T Now. Of the five, Hulu, YouTubeTV, and fuboTV offer free trial options.

Below are links to each.

NASCAR 2020 schedule

NASCAR released its last revised Cup Series schedule on June 4 until July 2020. It remains committed to running 36 races, four of which were completed before the COVID-19 pandemic closed the world of sports. According to Fox Sports, NASCAR hopes to keep their 10 fall playoff runs intact and on their original tracks.

Below is the schedule revision for the Cup Series, beginning with the races at Darlington.

Date Track television channel Start time Sunday, May 17 Darlington FOX 3:30 pm. ET Wednesday, May 20 Darlington FS1 7:30 pm. ET Sun May 24 Charlotte FOX 6 p.m. ET Wednesday, May 27 Charlotte FS1 8 p.m. ET Sun, May 31 Bristol board FS1 3:30 pm. ET Sun, June 7 Atlanta FOX 3 p.m. ET Wed, June 10 Martinsville FS1 7 p.m. ET Sun, June 14 Homestead-Miami FOX 3:30 pm. ET Sun, June 21 Talladega FOX 3 p.m. ET Saturday June 27 Pocono FOX 3:30 pm. ET Sunday June 28 Pocono FS1 4 p.m. ET Sun July 5 Indianapolis NBC 4 p.m. ET Sunday july 12 Kentucky FS1 2:30 pm. ET Wednesday July 15 All-Star Race (Charlotte) FS1 7 p.m. ET (open) | 8:30 pm. ET (race) Sunday July 19 Texas NBCSN 3 p.m. ET Thursday, July 23 Kansas NBCSN 7:30 pm. ET Sun. August 2 New Hampshire NBCSN 3 p.m. ET

Darlington's race on May 17 ran in place of the Chicagoland race that was originally scheduled for June 21. Darlington's race on May 20 ran in place of the postponed Richmond race that was originally scheduled for April 19. Charlotte's race on May 27 ran in her place of the Sonoma race that was originally scheduled for June 14.

Pocono's double game remains as previously scheduled for the last weekend of June, with the Cup Series competing on consecutive days. Those careers will now be featured on Fox (and FS1) instead of NBC. Fox will close its coverage this season with the All-Star race in Charlotte on July 15 before NBC takes over, but NBC will still air the Brickyard 400 on July 5.

The Cup Series races still postponed include events in Dover and Michigan. NASCAR's next challenge will be finding the dates for those races as it tries to figure out the rest of the 2020 calendar, but there may be double play on those tracks in August.