What channel is NASCAR on today? TV schedule, Martinsville night race start time

The television channel for a NASCAR race is elusive enough in a normal season when Fox and FS1 exchange Cup event broadcasts during the first half of the calendar. The challenges associated with the coronavirus pandemic make the question "which channel is NASCAR running on today,quot; even more understandable.

Today, for the fourth time since NASCAR returned to live racing last month, the race will air live on FS1. The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway, which will be the first night race the NASCAR Cup Series has run in the half-mile oval, will continue on its new date with a start time of 7 p.m. ET.

Wednesday night's race at Martinsville is the seventh in NASCAR's comeback with an altered schedule in the short term as it tries to keep a list of 36 races intact by 2020. For now, in doubt about how NASCAR can build its Schedule Beyond July Due to Differences Meeting restrictions for people from one state to another, the short-term calendar only includes runs through August 2.

The Martinsville night race was added to the Cup Series schedule again after being postponed from its original date (May 9). The race will have the same distance as originally scheduled, 500 laps for a total of 263 miles with sections of 130, 130 and 240 laps.

Below is how to watch Wednesday's NASCAR Cup race in Martinsville, including the TV channel and live streaming options.

What channel is NASCAR on today?

Fox Sports Go

Including Wednesday's race at Martinsville, Fox and FS1 will air another seven Cup races. That includes the All-Star Race on July 15 before NBC takes over to air its half of the schedule.

FS1 is run by all the major pay TV distributors. The Fox Sports site has a "search FS1,quot; feature so viewers can find channel listings in their area and on their system.

As is the case with all Series Cup races on Fox and FS1 this season, Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon will convene Wednesday's race at Martinsville. Until further notice, they will do so remotely from the Fox studio instead of the booth on the runway.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Date : Wednesday June 10

: Wednesday June 10 Start time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. The ET start time for the midweek race at Martinsville is the first and only start time on the modified NASCAR Cup schedule for 2020. The only other 7pm. The ET start time currently on the calendar is open for the All-Star race on July 15.

The only other confirmed night race on the Cup Series schedule, in Kansas on Thursday, July 23, has a start time of 7:30 p.m. ET.

NASCAR Live Stream for Martinsville Night Race

Anyone with a cable or satellite subscription can stream the race on Wednesday night in Martinsville live on Fox Sports Go. This should be the preferred route for a viewer who has such a subscription but cannot get in front of their television.

For those without a cable or satellite subscription, there are five OTT TV streaming options carried by FS1: Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, fuboTV, and AT&T Now. Of the five, Hulu, YouTubeTV, and fuboTV offer free trial options.

NASCAR 2020 schedule

NASCAR released its last revised Cup Series schedule on June 4 until July 2020. It remains committed to running 36 races, four of which were completed before the COVID-19 pandemic closed the world of sports. According to Fox Sports, NASCAR hopes to keep their 10 fall playoff runs intact and on their original tracks.

Below is the schedule revision for the Cup Series, beginning with the races at Darlington.

Date Track television channel Start time Sunday, May 17 Darlington FOX 3:30 pm. ET Wednesday, May 20 Darlington FS1 7:30 pm. ET Sun May 24 Charlotte FOX 6 p.m. ET Wednesday, May 27 Charlotte FS1 8 p.m. ET Sun, May 31 Bristol board FS1 3:30 pm. ET Sun, June 7 Atlanta FOX 3 p.m. ET Wed, June 10 Martinsville FS1 7 p.m. ET Sun, June 14 Homestead-Miami FOX 3:30 pm. ET Sun, June 21 Talladega FOX 3 p.m. ET Saturday June 27 Pocono FOX 3:30 pm. ET Sunday June 28 Pocono FS1 4 p.m. ET Sun July 5 Indianapolis NBC 4 p.m. ET Sunday july 12 Kentucky FS1 2:30 pm. ET Wednesday July 15 All-Star Race (Charlotte) FS1 7 p.m. ET (open) | 8:30 pm. ET (race) Sunday July 19 Texas NBCSN 3 p.m. ET Thursday, July 23 Kansas NBCSN 7:30 pm. ET Sun. August 2 New Hampshire NBCSN 3 p.m. ET

Darlington's race on May 17 ran in place of the Chicagoland race that was originally scheduled for June 21. Darlington's race on May 20 ran in place of the postponed Richmond race that was originally scheduled for April 19. Charlotte's race on May 27 ran in her place of the Sonoma race that was originally scheduled for June 14.

Pocono's double game remains as previously scheduled for the last weekend of June, with the Cup Series competing on consecutive days. Those careers will now be featured on Fox (and FS1) instead of NBC. Fox will close its coverage this season with the All-Star race in Charlotte on July 15 before NBC takes over, but NBC will still air the Brickyard 400 on July 5.

The Cup Series races still postponed include events in Dover and Michigan. NASCAR's next challenge will be finding the dates for those races as it tries to figure out the rest of the 2020 calendar, but there may be double play on those tracks in August.