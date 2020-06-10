WGA and Big 3 agencies clash over protection of confidential documents in their ongoing legal battle over packaging fees – Up News Info

The WGA and Big 3 talent agencies disagree on whether the guild's in-house attorney should have access to certain confidential business and financial records that the agencies have agreed to release during the discovery phase of their ongoing legal battle over the Rate packaging.

The agencies, WME, CAA and UTA, argue in their latest court filings in favor of a protection order that some of the sensitive documents they could produce could be used against you at a later date if they ever enter into negotiations with the guild. for a new franchise. agreement, and that these documents could be shared with your competitors. They are also concerned that the guild's internal attorneys, WGA General Counsel West Anthony Segall and WGA General Counsel East Ann Burdick, may use the agency's client lists to discover and discipline writers who have returned to their agencies. challenging the guilds. April 2019 ordered his officers to be fired who refused to sign the WGA code of conduct.

The agencies, in their proposed order of protection, would prohibit the union's internal lawyers from viewing such information, but would allow those documents to be seen by the two external law firms involved in the case. The WGA, however, says this would create "a truly unprecedented restriction on the ability of unions to litigate this case."

"The trade information that the agencies now seek to protect will surely be used, consciously or unconsciously, by union staff in any future negotiations, substantially harming the negotiating positions and the power of the agencies," the agencies said of possible future talks. about franchises. with the WGA “Also, as part of the strategy of & # 39; divide and conquerás & # 39; Of the guilds, the guilds have negotiated individual franchise agreements with the direct competitors of the agencies, apparently participating in the exchange of information (in the form of a & # 39; Most Favored Nations & # 39;) clause on Agencies. The risk that Guild personnel share the Agency's confidential information with their competitors, intentionally or inadvertently, is palpable and the consequences irreparable. "

The agencies, seeking protections "for the outside attorney's eyes only," also told US Magistrate Alexander MacKinnon, who oversees the discovery part of the case, that the WGA's in-house attorney could "abuse" the information. they will produce "to punish" guild members. "

"The information about Guild members who have not terminated their relationship with the agency involves significant privacy concerns that the Agencies seek to address through the protection order," they said. "These concerns are real: documents recently produced by the guilds show that WGA members terminated their officers for fear of retaliation by the guilds, including expulsion, fines and loss of insurance."

The agencies also told the judge that unions can challenge their designation of any document as "Eyes of the Outside Lawyer Only" in court, which they say will ensure "the designation is not abused." However, the Guilds refuse to consider any solution that results in anything less than full and immediate visibility by their internal advisor of the Agencies' confidential business information. "

However, the WGA East and West argue that "they will be seriously disadvantaged if the Agencies' proposal to prohibit the two General Guilds from reviewing this and other information is accepted." These two attorneys have been substantially involved in every decision in this case: They have participated in dozens of strategy conferences and reviewed, edited, and approved all court filings, all findings released, all discovery responses, and all meeting communications. and check with the agencies of any substance, including emails. They play this central role in defending and prosecuting this case because, in contrast to the Guilds' outside attorney, who do not represent the Guilds outside of the subject of this litigation, they are intimately familiar with factual information about the entertainment industry. . in relation to the central issues in this case, for example, how writers contracts are negotiated and enforced, the nature of writers' jobs and how they are structured, how writers work with agents, and how agents work with the studies.

"Restricting these two attorneys' access to the many categories of documents that agencies consider sensitive, including the identities of entertainment industry participants directly related to potential liability of the guilds, would severely impair the ability of the outside attorney to understand the facts relevant to this dispute, evaluating the alleged damages and proposals for liquidation of the agencies, and otherwise litigating this matter. "

Regarding agency claims that general guild councils could "misuse" information provided by agencies in the discovery, the WGA said its proposed order of protection "already prevents such disclosures." There is no basis for the Agencies' unsupported speculation that experienced court officials who understand and acknowledge their ethical and legal duties will violate their obligation to protect confidential information as required by those designations. This court should reject the agencies' unprecedented attempt to tie the hands of their opponents, and should instead enter the protection order proposed by the guilds. "

Regarding the agencies' claim that the guild's in-house attorney could use the agency's client lists to uncover writers who have returned as clients to Big 3 agencies, the WGA said: "There is no basis for the agencies' assertion that Guild members are threatened by the same organization set up to promote their interests, or should be protected by entities whose conduct Guild members, through an overwhelming show of support, have decided to harm the interests of Guild members. The agencies do not establish that this information implies any privacy interest. The agencies do not cite any jurisprudence that supports that point, and it is a black law that unions can enforce a duly adopted standard that reflects a legitimate union interest, does not prejudice any policy that Congress has incorporated into labor laws and is reasonably applied. against the union. members who are free to leave the union and escape the rule. "

“Labor organizations have always had work rules that their members are required to follow, and the Supreme Court has specifically held that entertainment unions may prohibit their members, under pain of union discipline, from using an agent who does not has made, through the mechanism of obtaining … a & # 39; franchise & # 39 ;, agreed to comply with union regulations. & # 39; Although the agencies dispute the legality of the guild's work rule, the agencies do not establish any privacy rights in information about possible violations of the union's work rules, whether legal or not. "

The WGA also said the agencies misrepresented possible sanctions the union could impose on members who violate its Labor Rule 23, which prohibits members from being represented by non-franchised agencies. "The agencies cite" loss of insurance "as a possible repercussion," the union said, "but there is no such penalty for violations of Rule 23."

However, the two parties agreed that after their efforts to meet and confer, which have been ongoing since January 31, “the Parties to this action were able to agree on most, but not all, of a Stipulated Protection Order. . "

On April 27, the US District Court Judge. The US, Andre Birotte Jr., the trial judge in the case, dismissed important parts of the WGA lawsuit, ruling that the union lacks antitrust legitimacy to pursue its federal pricing claim; lacks organizational capacity to file claims for breach of fiduciary duty and constructive fraud on behalf of its members; it lacks the legitimacy to present a cause of action of the Unfair Competition Law in its own name; it failed to allege organized crime activity by the agencies, and it failed to declare claims on which relief may be granted with respect to their group boycott claims.

However, the judge allowed the union to continue its state pricing claim and will allow several individual plaintiffs to file claims for breach of fiduciary duty, unfair competition, and breach of contract.

The Up News Info to complete the discovery is October 21, with the path set for March 23.