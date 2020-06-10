Western Australian Health Minister Roger Cook's wife to attend

The wife of Western Australia's health minister will attend the upcoming Black Lives Matter protest in Perth despite the state government urging people to stay home due to the risk of COVID-19.

Carly Lane, an indigenous woman married to Health Minister Roger Cook, said she would participate in the demonstration in Langley Park on Saturday in solidarity with all those who are against racism and the deaths of Aborigines in custody.

Carly Lane and Roger Cook. (9News)

"Systemic racism, whether here or in the United States, is an abuse of our human right to live without fear and of our right to enjoy a full life," he said in a statement Wednesday.

"I support a peaceful demonstration and we must all take into account the health and safety of those around us."

Cook says his wife is a private citizen and makes her own personal decisions.

"That's one of the many reasons I love her," he said in a separate statement.

"I have great sympathy for the cause of ensuring that Aborigines and minorities are protected against racism."

Mrs. Lane plans to attend a Black Lives Matter protest this weekend. (9News)

But Cook said the world was in the midst of a pandemic and that people must take the necessary precautions to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

"While I respect the right to protest, given the current situation, large mass gatherings are not recommended and I ask people to follow current health guidelines," he said.

"We urge people not to attend the protest because of the current health pandemic."

Perth organized the first Black Lives Matter protest in Australia, which drew about 2,000 people.

The WA Police Force said officers will take a "measured approach to circumstances,quot; on Saturday, with "the ultimate goal being the safety of the community."

Cook admitted that the government advised against the protests. (9News)

Organizers of the rally have urged protesters to bring their own water, face masks and hand sanitizer, and to stay 1.5 meters away if they are from different homes.

"The risk of developing serious illness is much higher for older adults and people who have serious underlying medical conditions," co-organizer Jacinta Taylor-Foster wrote on social media.

"Our dear elders are precious and we recognize the important work they already do.

"We respectfully request that the elders put their own safety first and consider not attending."

Anyone who is immunocompromised or who suffers from respiratory, heart or other chronic diseases is also encouraged to stay home.