Wendy Williams gives fans an update on her show as she flaunts a new hair change

Looking stunning in a pink and green dress, the 55-year-old talk show host says, 'I'm at my house, but what I want most is to be with you, I miss you, I miss you so much. & # 39;

Wendy Williams He hinted that he is doing well after raising concerns amid suicide rumors. On Wednesday June 10, the talk show host went to his Instagram account to share a video of her looking gorgeous as she flaunted a new hair change.

In the clip, Wendy greeted her fans from home, in addition to giving them up-to-date information on her "The Wendy Williams Show" show in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic. "Hello! Hello, I am home and I hope not for long," he told the camera.

"Do you know what I'm waiting for? I'm waiting for the state of New York to say that we as a show can come back," continued Wendy, who looked stunning in a pink and green dress. "Now we have 200 people in our audience, we will never have that again, but I want to do our show again, nothing makes me happier than being Wendy in the & # 39; Wendy show & # 39 ;! I got love and the boyfriends and all that! that other kind of thing, I'm at home, but what I want most is to be with you, I miss you, I miss you very much. "

She also admitted that she felt confident in her appearance that day. "I couldn't wait to wear this dress, I'll be wearing it again on the show, so don't act like you've never seen it before," she joked. "It's pink and green and it's beautiful and I love it, but I love you more."

The post comes after Wendy was rumored to have been treated on the neurology floor of the New York Presbyterian Hospital for attempting suicide. He allegedly refused to eat and drink.

Her husband's infidelities and subsequent divorce along with her alleged dispute with her only son are rumored to have affected her mental health. She was reportedly broke during quarantine after her son was turned against her by her ex-husband.

He has not responded to suicide rumors, but has been taking a break since May 18. He cited his fight against Graves' disease as the reason behind his break from his television show. In addition to having Graves' disease, Wendy has been battling cocaine addiction. She described herself as "a functional addict" and stayed in a sober living house with a 24-hour coach in 2019 amid her marital problems.