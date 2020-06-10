"We will not allow Mr. Floyd's death to be in vain,quot;: Up News Info faces 1-on-1 with Minneapolis Chief of Police Medaria Arradondo – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A restructuring of the Minneapolis Department contract with the Minneapolis Federation of Police Officers is not all that Chief Medaria Arradondo wants in the path of reforms for the department.

He promises radical reforms that he hopes will restore community confidence.

Not only was it a restructured contract with the federation, but it also promised new research to identify problem agents early and intervene.

Chief Arradondo grew up just a few blocks from where George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day, and the idea of ​​the video showing his last moments alive still moves him.

"I was expecting humanity, and I wasn't there for him that day," said Arradondo.

He announced on Wednesday the start of a series of reforms that he hopes will lead to greater transparency and confidence for the MPD rank.

"Too often historically, the union has had the best interests of its members in mind, but if that is the only approach, that can be a huge detriment in terms of public confidence," Arradondo said.

The first is a restructuring of the police federation contract. Arradondo wants changes in the use of force, critical incident protocols and discipline.

"When we have employees who are involved in misconduct and the union doesn't recognize it, and also if you fight at a level where they are back in the department and in our communities, that puts us all back," Arradondo said. .

The boss wants more than anything a department that has earned the respect and trust of the community he serves.

"People are tired. They want a change, and we have to do it now, ”he said.

Arradondo admits that racism plays a role in the American police. He says the only way to eradicate it is to attack it head-on and have a serious discussion about its existence and how to eradicate it.

"If we do not evolve, if we do not address the issue of race in the American police, it is our fault. But I think we will take advantage of the good will, the energy. We will not let Mr. Floyd's death be in vain, "said Arradondo.

He says his department will not abandon the people of Minneapolis and will work hard to regain confidence.

Up News Info contacted the Minneapolis Federation of Police Officers for comment, and so far they have not responded.