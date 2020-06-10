"We have to stop segregating ourselves,quot;: Judge Alan Page reflects on racism in Minnesota – Up News Info

– A city more widely known for being cold is now known as a focus of social tension after George Floyd's death.

It's a show that revered Alan Page, a Minneapolis resident.

“We are not different from others. The people here are no different than anyone else. We like to think that we are. And in some ways, we are marginally different. But the reality is that we have intolerant people, ”Page said.

African Americans represent 8% of Minnesota's state population. This is the state that Alan Page decided to make at home. The Ohio native was a standout player for the Minnesota Vikings, before earning his law degree and becoming a judge on the Minnesota Supreme Court. And along with his beloved wife, Diane, he sent more than 6,000 children to college through a scholarship program. He says that his chosen home is far from perfect.

"Our justice system, our treatment of all our communities of color, we have a history of not doing very well," Page said.

And he says that Floyd's death is the best example.

"I see in that video the inhumanity of man towards man," Page said. "Just a total lack of humanity. That's what I see, "Page said.

Amidst the tears, and amid the ashes, Page says there is a lot of work that every Minnescan can do.

“We have to stop segregating ourselves. We do that. We separate in our communities, in our neighborhoods, in our schools, in our workplaces. We have to stop doing that. We have to find out how we are going to live together, "Page said.

According to research from the University of Minnesota, the number of segregated schools in the Twin Cities has multiplied by seven since 2000. With numbers like that, Page just wants things to be fair.

"The question is, will we change? And I do not know. I have hope. I have hope for the young, ”said Page.

Specifically, Page says he hopes to interact with high school students at the South Minneapolis high school that bears his name: Justice Page Middle School.

Page will continue to push for social change through his educational base for students of color. They have already awarded $ 15 million in grants.