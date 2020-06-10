We have some bad news about Sony's big PS5 event this week:

Players awaiting more official PS5 news will not be happy to hear rumors that the company will not reveal the design of the console during the June 11 event.

A person who posted various details on PlayStation 5 on Twitter says the PS5 design will be released on July 7.

Supposedly, Sony is copying the 2013 PS4 launch recipe when it hosted several press events throughout the year to post specific news about that console model.

Sony will host a PlayStation 5 online-only event on Thursday, a week later than originally planned. Sony delayed the keynote when George Floyd's protests swept the nation, saying it "will back down and allow bigger voices to be heard." The highly anticipated press conference should be much more exciting than the specs reveal that Sony hosted on YouTube a few months ago. But just like in mid-March, Sony might not announce one of the most important details about the PS5 on Thursday. That's according to a filter, but the rumor is in line with other claims that the event will focus on next-gen games that have been designed for the new console.

A person who goes by the name of IronManPS5 He shared various PS5 details on Twitter in recent months. But 2020 has not been a regular year for tech announcements, including the PS5. The new coronavirus pandemic changed everything and ruined Sony's PS5 announcement plans in the process. That is why we are still waiting to see if any of the filter's predictions will work.

According to the tweet, the final design of the console will not be shown on June 11:

In a follow-up tweet, the leaker indicated that Sony is only adhering to the same PlayStation marketing playbook that it successfully used with the PS4 in 2013. Instead of publishing all the information about the new console at once, Sony He scheduled multiple ads scattered over a few months, each with additional news from PlayStation.

There is a reason why the final design of the PlayStation 5 will be officially released on July 7. It is so obvious that it is not even fun, but the public has not yet realized it and will not yet realize it unless they tell them to. I will review it later pic.twitter.com/FfvD8LcgvE – Iron Man (@ IronManPS5) June 9, 2020

The leaker says the PS5's design will be released about a month later, on July 7. As with this person's previous PS5 leaks, it's unclear where the information is coming from.

The PS5 design is probably one of the two pieces that PlayStation 5 news players most want. The other is the price, of course.

Microsoft also staggered its Xbox X Series news for several months. But unlike Sony, Microsoft unveiled the X Series design in mid-December, and then followed up with more Xbox news. Xbox's new design is as simple as it sounds, as the console resembles a normal desktop PC with a significant focus on cooling.

A report a few weeks ago said Sony has had cooling issues with the PS5, which could force the company to rethink the console's design. We have not seen any news that corroborates that rumor. But other reports say Sony is spending more money on cooling for the PS5, and a recently discovered patent suggests that the real purpose of that unusual PS5 development kit design was to test a new cooling system.

With that said, you'll have to wait one more day to see what kind of PS5 news Sony has scheduled for June.