"We demand justice,quot;: George Floyd's brother urges Congress to "stop the pain,quot; of police brutality

George Floyd's brother made an emotional appearance before the United States Congress on Wednesday, appealing to lawmakers to ensure that his brother did not die in vain.

Philonise Floyd told the House Judiciary Committee that she wanted justice for her late brother and called on Democrats and Republicans to "make their names mean something."

The House of Representatives is considering a package of reforms that would limit legal protections for the police, create a national database of incidents of excessive force, and prohibit police arrests, among other changes.

Floyd told a silenced courtroom that he was there to ask Congress to "stop the pain,quot; and make sure his brother is "more than another face in a T-shirt,quot; and a name on a growing list of black men killed by police.

"I love my brother. He is still here in spirit right now. And we need justice and we demand justice," Floyd said.

Benjamin Crump, the Floyd family attorney, told reporters on Capitol Hill that Floyd's death offered him the "best chance,quot; he had ever seen to "get real change, systematic reform that affects the way the police treat people of color, especially black people. "

Philonise Floyd's appearance came a day after funeral services for her brother, the 46-year-old Minnesota man whose death has become a global symbol in protests about calls for changes in police practices and the end of the racial inequality and injustice.

Four police officers were charged, one with second-degree murder, after George Floyd's death on May 25 on a Minneapolis street.

The video of the scene went viral after a white cop knelt on Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds during an arrest.

Her brother told Congress that watching the video "felt like eight hours and 46 minutes." "I just think about that video over and over," said Philonise Floyd. "My family, they just cry and cry every day."