Warner Bros responds to J.K. Rowling comments, solves "confronting difficult social problems" – Up News Info

Warner Bros. eventually stepped in regarding the Wizarding World architect J.K. Rowling's recent comments about the trans community, which have generated controversy since she tweeted on Saturday.

Here is the full statement from Warners:

Events in the past few weeks have confirmed our determination as a company to face difficult social problems. Warner Bros. 'position on inclusion is well established, and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture has never been more important to our company and our public around the world. We deeply value the work of our storytellers who give so much of themselves by sharing their creations with all of us. We acknowledge our responsibility to foster empathy and advocate for the understanding of all communities and all people, particularly those we work with and reach through our content.