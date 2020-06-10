Walmart will stop putting "multicultural products,quot; in closed boxes

It seems that Walmart is hardening. The retail giant will no longer have beauty products used by blacks and other people of color blocked in cases.

According to NBC, "Walmart will no longer place,quot; multicultural hair and beauty care products "in closed boxes at any of its stores, the company confirmed Wednesday."

For years, this concept has been something that many people have complained about because blocked products in these cases are only used by minorities.

Customers would have to ask an associate to unlock the case to purchase the product. But non-minority-oriented products were on the shelves freely.

A Walmart customer, Judah Bell, said the process is "humiliating,quot; and something he has noticed in select locations across the country, usually in more "urban and less wealthy,quot; areas.

The retail giant says this only happens "at about a dozen,quot; stores, out of the 4,700 locations in the United States.

Walmart spokesman Lorenzo López told NBC News that Walmart is "sensitive to the problem and understands the concerns,quot; and that it would implement the change in policy "as soon as possible."

He continued: “As a retailer serving millions of customers every day from diverse backgrounds, Walmart does not tolerate discrimination of any kind. Like other retailers, the cases were launched to deter thieves of products like electronics, automotive, cosmetics, and other personal care products. "

CVS and Walgreens have been accused of doing this. It is unclear whether they plan to follow Walmart's example.

It seems that George Floyd's protests have begun to have shocking and positive effects, when it comes to abolishing racism. We love to see it!

