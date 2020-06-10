Video shows security guard hitting drunk man on the ground

Nine News has gained exclusive insight into the moment a former Gold Coast security guard pushed a drunk customer to the ground after a verbal altercation in May last year.

The pattern is Ashley Cowie, who left Burleigh Heads' Justin Lane for a cigarette.

Staff and security later denied him re-entry due to his level of intoxication.

Today, the Southport District Court heard that Cowie became verbally aggressive after the initial incident.

Security guard Mackenzie Waring is seen in the video moving behind him as staff tries to reason with an intoxicated Cowie.

The court heard that Waring pushed Cowie "apparently without warning,quot;, causing Cowie to fall to the ground and hit his head on the trail.

Waring immediately assisted, moving Cowie to the recovery position.

Cowie suffered a fractured ear canal, but has since made a full recovery.

Crown prosecutor Natalie Lima described the incident as "excessive,quot; and "unnecessary violence against a client,quot; and said Cowie made no physical contact with anyone.

Waring's defense attorney, Damien Gates, said the victim's fall "was not the intended consequence,quot; and that Waring, who was 23 at the time of the offense, believed that the verbal assault "could have escalated and pushed him,quot; in response.

The court also heard that Waring initially believed Cowie stumbled as a result of the push, but is now responsible for his actions.

Waring's attorney, Farshad Sarabi, of Hannay Lawyers, spoke exclusively to Nine News outside of court.

"He is extremely sorry for his behavior and offense and just hopes to get on with his life," said Sarabi.

Waring received an eight-month sentence suspended for 15 months.

He was also ordered to pay $ 1000 of compensation to the victim.