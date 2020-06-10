ViacomCBS Channel 5 and Network 10 Team for "The Royals Revealed" – Up News Info

Networks in the UK and Australia, owned by ViacomCBS, Channel 5 and Network 10 are collaborating on their second co-production, this time a documentary on the British monarchy.

British producer Back2back Productions will do 10 parts The Royals Revealed with a financing gap from the Parade Media Group. The series will examine prominent members of the royal family to bring new perspectives on key events and relationships.

Cherry Yeandle, senior manager of acquisitions and co-productions at Channel 5, said: "The British Monarchy is an infinitely fascinating subject, evidenced by the success we've had so far on Channel 5 with our other royal chapters. Being able to provide a new angle on some of the most well-known real events and sagas is something that we know will appeal to our audience. "

It's the second co-production between Channel 5 and Network 10 after the broadcasters commissioned drama. With intention the last December. The miniseries, formerly known as Panting, is made by Fremantle and follows a British woman and her husband looking for a new start in Australia after infidelity rocked their marriage.