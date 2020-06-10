Vallejo's party scene turns violent; Multiple victims injured in mass shootings – Up News Info San Francisco

VALLEJO (Up News Info SF) – The shooting disrupted a festive scene on Cynthia de Vallejo Avenue Tuesday night, injuring four people, including a victim who was rushed to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland.

Vallejo police have not released many details about the shooting that took place around 10 p.m. in the normally quiet neighbor near Amelia St. and Cynthia Ave. in the northern part of town.

They said there were "multiple victims,quot; and that additional information would be released later Wednesday morning.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that at least four people were injured, including one who rushed to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland. That would seem to indicate that he was a young man.

The newspaper also said paramedics performed CPR on a victim before they were transferred to the hospital.

The video of the shooting scene showed an active crime scene. Dozens of evidence markers littered the street. Officers were collecting evidence.

In the front yard was a solitary table with a lit candle, several helium-filled balloons still in place, one shaped like the number "4,quot;.