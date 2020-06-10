USMNT's Weston McKennie says Donald Trump & # 39; may be called racist & # 39;

Weston McKennie has become the latest American star to criticize United States President Donald Trump, and the Schalke midfielder called him "racist,quot; and "ignorant."

Several stars from the US men's national team. USA They have recently come out and criticized Trump amid ongoing national protests following the death of George Floyd. Those protests have sparked a new conversation focused on racism and police brutality, with Trump defending himself against complaints about the latter by declaring himself "president of law and order."

USMNT veteran Michael Bradley has since said that "there is no moral bone,quot; in Trump's body, while advocate DeAndre Yedlin said the United States is a "show right now,quot; and called Trump's election a "shameful,quot; and "amazing,quot;. "Former USMNT striker Terrence Boyd also voiced his opinion and said Trump is,quot; one of the worst people on the planet. "

And McKennie has become the last American star to try Trump, as he has become one of the most vocal members of the USMNT in recent weeks.

"In my eyes, you can call it a racist," McKennie told Sport Bild. "I don't think Trump is the right man for the office of president. I don't think he understands his responsibility to the whole country. I think he's ignorant. I don't support him one bit. I don't think he's a man of his word."

While several USMNT stars have targeted the president, the star of the United States' women's national team, Megan Rapinoe, has engaged in a highly publicized war of words with Trump. More recently, the World Cup winner called Trump a "white nationalist,quot; who produces nothing but hate.

After wearing a captain's armband demanding justice for Floyd's death, McKennie's exhibits were joined by Jadon Sancho, Marcus Thuram and Archaf Hakimi, who sent out their own messages with goal celebrations in the Bundesliga.

McKennie, who has won 19 USMNT caps since his 2017 debut, has stated that he plans to continue to speak out against racism while using his platform to advocate for change.

"Basically it is important that we athletes are also committed to fighting racism because we have exposure," he said. "That is why it depends on all of us."