Southern California welcomes Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush to the school he helped win two national titles, ending a mandatory 10-year dissociation from the NCAA.

The former star runner had been banned from officially interacting with the school he played for from 2003-05 since the NCAA sanctions were sanctioned in 2010. Bush and USC were penalized for him and his family receiving inadmissible benefits while he was still school.

"I have dreamed of this day for over 10 years, and I am excited to go home!" Bush said in a statement released Wednesday by USC.

USC President Carol Folt wrote in a letter to Bush that all restrictions had been officially lifted and that she could now "have privileges and courtesies extended to all former Trojan soccer players."

Bush was a key part of the teams that won national championships in 2003 and 2004 and had a streak of 34 consecutive victories during his career at USC. He won the Heisman 2005, but the award was later voided due to NCAA sanctions and he voluntarily returned the statue to the Heisman Trophy Trust before the organization had a chance to strip it. He is the only Heisman winner who is not recognized by the Heisman Trust.

NCAA sanctions also led to USC being stripped of its 2004 BCS title, although The Associated Press still recognizes the Trojans as national champions for that season.

Bush remains one of the most popular players in USC history. No Trojan player has used Bush's No. 5 since he left.

He was drafted second overall by the New Orleans Saints in 2006 and was in his NFL career when the NCAA finally concluded a five-year investigation into USC soccer.

The NCAA determined that Bush received gifts and cash from a marketing agent who hoped to represent him when he turned professional.

The sanctions against USC were some of the harshest the NCAA has issued in the past 20 years. The Trojans were kicked out of the postseason for two years and stripped of a total of 30 soccer scholarships over three seasons.

Initially, Bush was banned from permanently associating with USC, but an adjustment made in 2017 by the NCAA's Violations Committee to its procedures reduced all life-time dissociation penalties to 10 years.

Bush was working for Fox Sports last season on his study show with former USC teammate Matt Leinart. He returned to the Los Angeles Coliseum for a Trojan game for the first time when the Fox show aired from inside the stadium before a game Friday night between USC and Utah.

Bush was greeted by fans who displayed the number 5 jersey and chants of "Reg-gie! Reg-gie!

"Throughout this process, one of the consistent themes that emerged from my discussions was how much Reggie Bush means to our former players, former USC alumni and fans everywhere," said USC Sports Director Mike Bohn. , who took the job last fall. "I have loved meeting Reggie and many of his teammates, and I am pleased that their dissociation is over so that we can welcome him back to our family." I am sure Reggie will use his amazing platform and influential voice to support and empower all of our student athletes. "