USC is expected to reestablish its relationship with Reggie Bush – Up News Info Los Angeles

Former USC Troja running back Reggie Bush is considered one of the greatest college football players of all time. However, due to an NCAA decision that Bush received "inadequate benefits,quot; while in school, Bush's name has been largely disassociated from the school.

Now, that dissociation seems to be coming to an end. According to an ESPN report, Bush and the school are finalizing an agreement that would allow them to rejoin the school.

The process comes 10 years after the NCAA Violations Committee imposed sanctions on the school and abandoned the 2005 Bush Heisman Trophy victory due to "inadequate benefits." The timing for reinstatement is reportedly due to a rule passed by the Offenses Committee in 2017 that "limits any mandatory decoupling between an individual and a school to 10 years."

The sanctions imposed on the school came as a result of a four-year investigation into fringe benefits that found that Bush and his family accepted cash, travel expenses, and a house in the San Diego area where his parents lived without paying rent. a year while he was a student athlete. As a result, Bush's name, stats, and awards were noted with an asterisk in the team's media guide. According to ESPN, Bush has not been welcome on campus for the past 10 years and has not participated in the program.

Now an analyst with FOX's college football study program, there is no timeline for when his reinstatement will end.